If you're preparing for a government job, the last week of May and the month of June 2026 are super important. Central and state governments have announced major recruitments for 31,221 posts. The best part? There are great opportunities for everyone, whether you've passed 10th, 12th, or have a graduation, engineering, or post-graduate degree. If you're searching for the latest government jobs for 2026, here are the top 5 openings you should know about.