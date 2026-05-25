JNTU has released the AP EAMCET 2026 provisional answer key. Download now from the official portal, estimate your score, and submit objections before May 27.

The provisional answer key for the AP EAMCET 2026 has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on May 25, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Test can now access and download the answer key from the official AP EAMCET Portal. As per the official notice, the preliminary answer key was made available at 11 am on Monday. Candidates are also allowed to challenge any answers that they think are incorrect. The last date to submit objections is May 27, 2026, up to 11 am.

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Exam Schedule

The engineering entrance exam was conducted from May 12 to May 18, 2026. The test was held in two daily sessions, with the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the pharmacy examination took place on May 19 and 20, 2026. These exams were also conducted in two separate shifts each day, just like the engineering papers.

How to download the answer key

Step 1: Candidates can check the provisional answer key online by visiting the official website at AP EAPCET-2026.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and submit them.

Step 4: Once the login is successful, the answer key will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded for future use.

Students are recommended to compare their answers with the provisional key carefully to estimate their possible scores before the final results are released.

Objection Window

The facility to raise objections has been activated from May 25, 2026. Candidates who notice any errors in the provisional answers can submit their challenges within the specified time. To do so, they will have to pay the required processing fee.

It is suggested that students keep checking the official AP EAMCET website regularly for the latest updates, announcements and any further instructions regarding the examination process.