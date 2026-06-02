After days of technical issues, the CBSE re-evaluation portal is finally operational, allowing students to apply until June 6. Meanwhile, allegations surrounding an on-screen marking contract have prompted a detailed government review.

After days of frustration and uncertainty, CBSE students can finally apply for re-evaluation of their board exam results. The re-evaluation portal, which had remained inaccessible despite earlier announcements, became operational early this morning. Students can submit their applications until June 6.

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The delay had caused anxiety among thousands of students and parents who were waiting to request verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets. In a statement, CBSE confirmed that technical issues affecting the website have now been resolved and the portal is functioning normally. The board has also released a video guide explaining the application process and advised students to use a desktop or laptop for a smoother experience.

Government officials reportedly brought in additional technical experts on Wednesday to address the glitches and restore the portal.

Tender Process Under Scanner

While students received relief over the portal issue, CBSE is facing a fresh controversy regarding the awarding of its On-Screen Marking (OSM) contract.

Questions have been raised over the selection of a company called COEMPT for the project. According to reports, documents suggest that certain tender conditions may have been modified before the contract was awarded. The allegations have triggered concerns about transparency in the procurement process.

The Union Education Ministry has already sought a detailed report from CBSE regarding the matter. Officials are examining whether any procedural changes influenced the final decision.

PM Modi Seeks Detailed Investigation

The controversy has now reached the highest levels of government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly directed the Education Ministry to conduct a thorough review of the tender process.

Reports claim that a clause included in the original tender issued in August, which allowed for the blacklisting of companies failing to meet requirements, was later removed before the contract was awarded in November. Authorities are now reviewing all documents and identifying officials involved in the process.

Based on CBSE's report, the government will decide whether a central agency investigation is required. For now, both the functioning of the re-evaluation portal and the tender controversy remain under close scrutiny.