Malayalam Department to reopen in Delhi University after 28 years

The Malayalam department at Delhi University began in 1961 under the Faculty of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies (MIL). However, there was no appointment after Akavoor Narayan retired as a professor.

Delhi: In a major development, the Malayalam language is grabbing its spot again at Delhi University (DU) after a long hiatus of 28 years. The Malayalam language was left out of the university due to the delay in the appointment of teachers for a long time. The offline Malayalam classes are currently being held for the students of the North Campus of Delhi University.

Apart from the Malayalees, students from other states are also given the opportunity to learn the exact literature which includes Kerala's culture and art. One such student is Daniel from the northeastern state of Mizoram.

After Prof. Akavoor Narayanan retired in 1994, the university's Malayalam department, which had offered courses even in the post-graduation area, was left empty. Later, no positions in this department were filled. In spite of repeated demands from Malayali students and professors, the university did not conduct any interviews or make any appointments in the Malayalam department. However, last June, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Malayalam language department also became a reality when university teachers were appointed to teach seven regional languages ​​including Malayalam.

The new head of the Malayalam department is Dr. Sivaprasad, who is also a writer. Classes for Malayalam certificate and diploma programmes will also begin the following week. For this research facility for four students has also been set up at the University.

