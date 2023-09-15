Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malayalam Department to reopen in Delhi University after 28 years

    The Malayalam department at Delhi University began in 1961 under the Faculty of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies (MIL). However, there was no appointment after Akavoor Narayan retired as a professor.

    Malayalam Department to reopen in Delhi University after 28 years anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Delhi: In a major development, the Malayalam language is grabbing its spot again at Delhi University (DU) after a long hiatus of 28 years. The Malayalam language was left out of the university due to the delay in the appointment of teachers for a long time. The offline Malayalam classes are currently being held for the students of the North Campus of Delhi University.

    Also read: Drugs worth Rs 100 crore found on Andaman coast destroyed by Customs, Excise officials

    Apart from the Malayalees, students from other states are also given the opportunity to learn the exact literature which includes Kerala's culture and art. One such student is Daniel from the northeastern state of Mizoram.

    After Prof. Akavoor Narayanan retired in 1994, the university's Malayalam department, which had offered courses even in the post-graduation area, was left empty. Later, no positions in this department were filled. In spite of repeated demands from Malayali students and professors, the university did not conduct any interviews or make any appointments in the Malayalam department. However, last June, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Malayalam language department also became a reality when university teachers were appointed to teach seven regional languages ​​including Malayalam.

    The new head of the Malayalam department is Dr. Sivaprasad, who is also a writer. Classes for Malayalam certificate and diploma programmes will also begin the following week. For this research facility for four students has also been set up at the University.
     

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI assistant recruitment notification 2023 OUT: 450 vacancies up for grabs AJR

    RBI assistant recruitment notification 2023 OUT: 450 vacancies up for grabs

    UGC prohibits inclusion of Aadhaar numbers on degree and provisional certificates

    UGC prohibits inclusion of Aadhaar numbers on degree and provisional certificates

    SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Over 6000 vacancies now open for applications; check details AJR

    SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Over 6000 vacancies now open for applications; check details

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

    ICSI CS Professional June 2023 examination result declared: See toppers list, how to check score and more

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced Here is a step by step guide to check it gcw

    IBPS RRB PO Result 2023 announced; Here's a step-by-step guide to check it

    Recent Stories

    Football Real Madrid youth players arrested in adult video scandal involving minor osf

    Real Madrid youth players arrested in adult video scandal involving minor

    PM Modi remains leader with highest global approval rating: Survey

    PM Modi remains leader with highest global approval rating: Survey

    Hoppers to Wattalappam: 7 special Sri Lankan dishes ATG EAI

    Hoppers to Wattalappam: 7 special Sri Lankan dishes

    Chandrayaan 1 data analysis illuminates origins of lunar water, say scientists AJR

    Chandrayaan-1 data analysis illuminates origins of lunar water, say scientists

    Greenpeace Day 2023: Celebrating a legacy of environmental activism ATG EAI

    Greenpeace Day 2023: Celebrating a legacy of environmental activism

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon