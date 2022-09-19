Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result likely to be out today; know details here

    The admission committee will assign colleges based on the candidate's JEE Main 2022 rank after completing the BTech counselling process. The seat allotment letter can be obtained by visiting the official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

    JAC Chandigarh 2022: Mock counselling result likely to be out today; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    The Joint Admission Committee, JAC Chandigarh 2022 mock counselling result is expected on September 19. The official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in, will host the JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions results. To access the counselling results, candidates must enter their JAC application number and password.

    The final round of seat allotment results will be announced on September 20. The mock allotment results will only be preliminary.

    Know the date and time for JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counselling: 
    1) Likely September 19, 2022 - JAC Chandigarh Mock Counselling Result 2022
    2) Likely in the evening - Mock Counselling Result 2022 time    
    3) September 20, 2022 - JAC Chandigarh Round 1 Seat Allotment    

    Know essential documents for JAC Chandigarh 2022 Counselling: 
    1) Class 12 mark sheet
    2) Certificate to prove date of birth
    3) JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA
    4) Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)
    5) Valid photo identity card
    6) Fee payment slip
    7) JEE Main admit card 2022
    8) JEE Main 2022 scorecard
    9) Disability certificate (if any)
    10) Caste certificate (if any)
    11) Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable)

    After completing the BTech counselling process, the admission committee will assign colleges based on the candidate's JEE Main 2022 rank. The seat allotment letter must be downloaded from the official website, jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

    Everyone is advised to keep their login credentials handy for the JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Results, as they will be required to check these results. The link to check will be activated on the official website once available.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
