    Bihar to have 'no-bag day', mandatory games period in schools soon

    The initiative is in line with the National Education Policy 2020, will be implemented in both state-run and private schools. A notification to this effect will be issued soon, Education Department's Additional Chief Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh told PTI.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    To lessen the load on kids, the Bihar government plans to implement a "no-bag day" policy in schools as well as a required games period at least once a week, an official said on Sunday. According to Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary for the Education Department, a notice to this effect would be published soon. Task-based practical training will be offered on the weekly "no-bag day," he stated.

    "Students will only bring their lunch boxes to school at least once each week. They are not required to bring books. The day will focus on experience and practical learning," he added. The objective of such a policy is to engage students in various activities, which can positively impact their learning.

    "The curriculum for these activities must be prepared by school officials. Students' attitudes will undoubtedly improve as a result of this action, which will also enhance their capacity for learning. Encouraged by our children' remarkable performances in local, national, and worldwide athletic competitions, we would make recess mandatory in schools," said Singh to PTI.

    According to him, the programme will be implemented in both state-run and private schools and is in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

    State Minister of Art, Culture, and Youth Jitendra Kumar Rai discussed the implementation of a games session at least once a week. He said, "In this regard, a proposal is being prepared by our department. I'll meet with the state's minister of education and give him the comprehensive idea."

    "If a games period is introduced in schools, we would be able to identify talents at a very early stage. The government will accordingly prepare them for the state, national and international sporting events," he said, adding that the authorities want sports to become an integral part of the school curriculum.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
