NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will begin filling out the NEET PG 2022 choice form on Tuesday, September 20. The choice filling and locking deadline is September 25 at 11:55 pm. Candidates registered for the NEET PG Counseling procedure can submit their choices on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Know about the important dates/time of NEET PG 2022 Counselling:

1) September 23, 2022 (until 12 pm) - Last date to register

2) September 20 to 25, 2022 (until 11:55 pm) - Choice filling and locking

3) September 25, 2022 (3 pm to 11:55 pm) - Choice locking

4) September 23 to 24, 2022 - Verification of internal candidates

5) September 26 to 27, 2022 - Processing of seat allotment

6) September 28, 2022 - Round 1 seat allotment result

7) September 29 to October 4, 2022 - Reporting and joining

Know how to apply for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling:

1) Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

2) Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' on the homepage

3) on the next page, click on the 'New Online Registration For Round 1.'

4) Enter your log-in details

5) Choose your choice/lock option

6) Take a printout

NEET PG 2022 Counselling, like last year, is divided into four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Online stray vacancy round. Candidates who passed the NEET PG 2022 Exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

