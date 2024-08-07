Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: No 'all pass' for Class 8 students; Minimum 30 percent marks must for each paper

    Starting this year, Kerala students in Class 8 will need to achieve minimum marks to pass their exams, moving away from the previous 'all pass' system. This rule will be implemented for Class 9 next year and for Class 10 by the 2026-2027 academic year.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Starting this year, students in Class 8 will no longer have an 'all pass' and minimum marks will be required to pass the examination. This rule will also be applied to Class 9 from next year. The cabinet meeting approved this decision, which was recommended by the Education Conclave. 

    To pass written exams, students must score at least 30% in each subject. The minimum mark requirement will be extended to Class 10 by the 2026-2027 academic year, ensuring students meet basic standards to progress to the next level.

    Amidst concerns that lenient marking and universal plus grades are compromising educational standards, the state government held an Education Conclave meeting. The cabinet has approved the council's primary suggestion, which includes eliminating the 'all pass' system for Class 8 students starting this year. Additionally, a minimum of 30% marks will be required in each subject to pass.

    The current system allows students to pass with just 30% marks in both continuous evaluation and subjects. However, the new rule mandates 30% marks for each subject, making it compulsory for students to score separately in written exams, ensuring they cannot pass without putting in the effort. This change will be rolled out in phases, starting with Class 9 next year and extending to Class 10 by 2026-27, to maintain academic standards.

