    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: JSSC registration begins on April 5 for PGT, TGT posts; check details

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission invites applications for PGT and TGT posts. Candidates can register online on the JSSC's official website at jssc.nic.in. The JSSC application process will commence on April 5. 
     

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 1:59 PM IST

    The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission accepts applications for PGT and TGT positions. Candidates can register online at the JSSC's official website at jssc.nic.in. The JSSC application process will commence on April 5. The application deadline is May 4, 2023. This JSSC recruitment drive will fill 3120 regular PGT, TGT, and backlog PGT positions in the company. 

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: about vacancy details

    1) Regular vacancy: 2855 positions

    2) Backlog vacancy: 265 positions

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: about the selection process

    The primary CBT exam is based on making the selection. Candidates who pass the CBT will be put on a merit list produced by the Jharkhand Commission.

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: about the application fees

    The application fee is Rs 100 for all categories and Rs 50 for reserved category candidates. Candidates can find more information on the JSSC's main website.

    Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: about important dates

    1) Application begins: April 5, 2023

    2) Application deadline: May 4, 2023

    3) Deadline for submission of application fees: May 6, 2023

    4) Correction window: April 10 to April 12, 2023

