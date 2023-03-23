Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test; Exam to begin on May 28

    COMEDK UGET 2023: The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges has enabled the link for the mock test of the Under Graduate Entrance exam (UGET 2023). The mock exam for the COMEDK UGET 2023 is now available at comedk.org/mock-test for students who have the exam on May 28.

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test, Exam to begin on May 28; know how to appear - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 7:32 PM IST

    The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges has activated the mock exam link for the Under Graduate Entrance exam (UGET 2023). The mock test is now available at comedk.org/mock-test for students who plan to take the COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam on May 28.

    Students can familiarise themselves with the examination procedure by using the COMEDK UGET online mock tests, which include selecting the correct answers, saving the correct answers, and submitting the online COMEDK UGET exam. Students can take up to seven mock tests before the final examination, as scheduled.

    COMEDK UGET Mock Test 2023: know how to appear 
    1) Navigate to the website, comedk.org/mock-test
    2) Click on the 'MOCK TEST' button
    3) The user name and password will show as '11111.' Click the 'Sign In' button.
    4) Go through the 'General Instructions' carefully
    5) Click on 'Next' after reading the instructions
    6) Click on the 'Check box' at the bottom of the page after reading all content 
    7) Click on 'I am ready to begin'

    However, a statement on the COMEDK UGET 2023 mock test link said that the 'mock test does not reflect the actual test pattern or syllabus.'

    "You will not be able to see your score in the Mock test because this facility is only provided to help the candidate become acquainted with the computer-based test. We kindly request that you consult with your professors/teachers to understand the correct answer," it added.

    Also Read: GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

    Also Read: TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    Also Read: AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines - adt

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook - adt

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools - adt

    Maharashtra govt to form panel to resolve issues over non-payment of fees in private schools

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today March 23 on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply - adt

    AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Hindenburg Research targets Jack Dorsey Block Inc claims insider fraud gcw

    Hindenburg Research targets Jack Dorsey's Block Inc, claims insider fraud

    India buys radars worth Rs 3,700 crore for the Indian Air Force

    India buys radars, radar receivers worth Rs 3,700 crore for IAF

    First batch of Navy's Agniveers ready 'to tread the Agnipath' (Watch)

    First batch of Navy's Agniveers ready 'to tread the Agnipath' (Watch)

    Punjab pro khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh sinister plan to use rogue ex-servicemen to build terrorist outfit snt

    Revealed: Amritpal Singh's sinister plan to use rogue ex-servicemen to build terrorist outfit

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines - adt

    GUJCET 2023 Admit Card released on gujcet.gseb.org; know steps to download, exam guidelines

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon