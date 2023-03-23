COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test; Exam to begin on May 28

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Karnataka Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges has enabled the link for the mock test of the Under Graduate Entrance exam (UGET 2023). The mock exam for the COMEDK UGET 2023 is now available at comedk.org/mock-test for students who have the exam on May 28.

Students can familiarise themselves with the examination procedure by using the COMEDK UGET online mock tests, which include selecting the correct answers, saving the correct answers, and submitting the online COMEDK UGET exam. Students can take up to seven mock tests before the final examination, as scheduled.

COMEDK UGET Mock Test 2023: know how to appear

1) Navigate to the website, comedk.org/mock-test

2) Click on the 'MOCK TEST' button

3) The user name and password will show as '11111.' Click the 'Sign In' button.

4) Go through the 'General Instructions' carefully

5) Click on 'Next' after reading the instructions

6) Click on the 'Check box' at the bottom of the page after reading all content

7) Click on 'I am ready to begin'

However, a statement on the COMEDK UGET 2023 mock test link said that the 'mock test does not reflect the actual test pattern or syllabus.'

"You will not be able to see your score in the Mock test because this facility is only provided to help the candidate become acquainted with the computer-based test. We kindly request that you consult with your professors/teachers to understand the correct answer," it added.

