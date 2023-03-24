Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 released on bse.telangana.gov.in; check steps to download

    Telangana TS SSC 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations released the link to download the TS SSC Hall Ticket today. Students appearing for the exam can check their hall tickets on the official website-bse.telangana.gov.in. Check the steps to get the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 online below.

    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 was issued on Friday, March 24. The Directorate of Government Examinations released the link to download the TS SSC Hall Ticket on March 24. Students appearing for the exam can check their hall tickets on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Check out the steps to download the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 online below.

    According to the TS SSC exam schedule, the examinations will be held from April 3 to April 13. Students taking the test must bring their TS SSC hall ticket to the exam centre.

    The admit card for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational exams has been released by BSE Telangana. Candidates taking the Telangana board exams can use their roll number and other requested credentials to check and get their admit card. Check the steps mentioned below to download your TS SSC hall ticket 2023.

    TS SSC hall ticket 2023: know how to download

    1) Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

    2) Click on the link that reads, 'SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Hall Tickets' on the homepage

    3) On a new login page, enter the required credentials and access the hall tickets

    4) Check the details on the TS SSC hall ticket 2023 and download it 

    5) Take a printout for further use

    Candidates must check the reporting time and other essential details after downloading the Telangana Class 10th admit card. The Telangana SSC exam will be held in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

