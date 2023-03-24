ICMAI CMA 2023 June examination schedule announced for inter, final, foundation course; check details

ICMAI CMA 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has announced the ICMAI CMA test dates for June 2023. The examination schedules for the Intermediate, Final, and Foundation courses have been announced. The complete schedule is available on the official website, icmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI, has announced all CMA courses' test dates for June 2023. The timetable was released on the official website, icmai.in, on Friday, March 24, 2023. To check the entire schedule for the ICMAI CMA June Exams for Foundation, Inter, and Final Year, candidates can visit https://icmai.in/studentswebsite/exam_notification.php.

The CMA Foundation Exam 2023 will be held on July 2, 2023. The ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final examinations will be conducted between July 1 and July 8, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts by ICMAI. Shift 1 will be between 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and shift two will be between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The application deadline for the ICMAI CMA Foundation Exam is May 2, 2023. The application deadline for the CMA Inter and Final Exams is May 1, 2023. The application process is outlined below for applicants' convenience.

ICMAI CMA 2023: know important dates

1) May 1, 2023 - The deadline ends to apply for ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final courses

2) May 2, 2023 - The deadline ends to apply for the ICMAI CMA Foundation course

3) July 2, 2023 - ICMAI CMA Foundation course examination

4) July 1 to July 8, 2023 - ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final course examination

ICMAI CMA 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website at icmai.in

2) Click on the link for 'ICMAI CMA June Registration' on the homepage

3) Key in your details and complete the form

4) Upload all required documents and make the payment

5) Submit the form and take a printout

ICMAI CMA 2023: know application fees for the June session

1) CMA Foundation exam form fees - Rs 1,200

2) CMA Inter exam form fees for one group only - Rs 1,200

3) CMA Inter exam form fee for both groups - Rs 2,400

4) CMA Final exam form fees for one group only - Rs 1,400

5) CMA Final exam form fees for one group only - Rs 2,800

The results of the June Session exams are anticipated to be released in September.

