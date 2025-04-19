Archisman Nandy, a multi-talented student from a small village near Kharagpur, has achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2025. His inspiring success story is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

JEE Main 2025 Topper Archisman Nandy Success Story: The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results are out, and among millions of students, one name shines the brightest: Archisman Nandy. This promising student from West Bengal surprised everyone by achieving a perfect 100 NTA score in the BE/BTech paper. His journey from a small village to becoming a topper is an inspiration to all.

Archisman Nandy, from a small village in Kharagpur, emerges as the JEE Main 2025 Topper

Archisman hails from the small village of Changulia in Kharagpur, West Midnapore. His achievement, coming from such a remote area, is a testament not only to his academic prowess but also to his courage and passion. His educational journey has been unique, starting with the West Bengal board, then switching to ICSE for 10th grade, and finally completing his 12th grade with the CBSE board. Despite studying under different boards, he adapted each time and delivered outstanding performances.

An accident couldn't deter his spirit; he became the JEE Main 2025 Topper

In January 2025, while traveling for the first session of JEE Main, Archisman and his family were involved in a terrible accident. Many might have given up, but Archisman persevered and surprised everyone by scoring 99.98 percentile. According to his father, talent often gets lost in rural areas like theirs, but Archisman has made everyone proud.

Not just a topper, Archisman Nandy is also a multi-talented individual

Archisman excels not only in academics but also in sports, music, and poetry. He enjoys playing badminton and carrom, plays the tabla, and writes poems. According to a report by Telegraph India, his mother mentioned that he has always been fond of physics and maths, but he never gave up on his hobbies. He believes that sports and extracurricular activities keep the mind sharp and calm.

Archisman Nandy now sets his sights on JEE Advanced and IIT Kharagpur

Archisman has been interested in maths and programming since 8th grade. His dream is to pursue computer engineering from IIT Kharagpur and make a significant contribution to AI and new technologies. Archisman's story proves that you don't need a city to fulfill your dreams; you need determination. With family support and self-belief, one can conquer the world even from a village.