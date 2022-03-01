  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Eligibility criteria out, only two attempts, confirms NTA

    The NTA has notified the official eligibility criteria for candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam. This year, the engineering aspirants will only get two attempts instead of four.
     

    JEE Main 2022: Eligibility criteria out, only two attempts, confirms NTA-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) in a much needed and important update has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2022) eligibility criteria and number of attempts details on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA is also expected to release the JEE Mains 2022 exam date soon and the schedule by next week.

    The NTA has notified the official eligibility criteria for candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam. This year, the engineering aspirants will only get two attempts instead of four.

    The JEE Main 2022 registration is also expected to begin soon.

    The JEE Main 2022 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs BE or BTech at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), institutions or universities funded/recognized by participating state governments.

    The official notification available on website jeemain.nta.nic.in reads “The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.” Along with this, the notification also shares why only two attempts are being held for JEE Main 2022 Exam and how it would benefit appearing candidates.

    JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria: On the eligibility front, candidates need to qualify the following criteria in order to appear for the engineering entrance exam:

    ·         Age Limit: There is an age limit for appearing for JEE Main 2022 Exam. However, candidates should note that the institute’s might have age limit prescribed as part of their admission eligibility norms, which they have to qualify in order to seek admission.

    ·         Academic Qualification: Candidates should have appeared / cleared class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or should be appearing for it in 2022.

    ·         Unqualified Candidates: An important point to note here is that, candidates who have appeared / passed for Class 12 / equivalent exam in 2019 or before are not eligible to appear for JEE Main 2022 exam. Similarly, candidates who will be appearing for Class 12 exam in 2023 are also not eligible to appear for JEE Main 2022.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Ukraine war: Indian student killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1 - ADT

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1

    Operation Ganga Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Op Ganga: Spicejet to fly home Indians awaiting evacuation in Slovakia

    Ashneer Grover s resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest Check out gcw

    Ashneer Grover's resignation from BharatPe sparks meme fest; Check out

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    LPG price hike: Commercial cylinder gets expensive by Rs 105, check new rates here

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices surge as invasion stokes supply concerns-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Oil prices surge as invasion stokes supply concerns

    Upset devastated Ukrainian man tries to sink his Russian boss USD 7 million yacht gcw

    Upset, devastated Ukrainian man tries to sink his Russian boss' $7 mn yacht

    Russia Ukraine war: Indian student killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    Indian student hailing from Karnataka killed in missile strike in Kharkiv

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy drb

    When Satya Nadella shared how his son's cerebral palsy taught him empathy

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1 - ADT

    Hyderabad Police to give concession on traffic e-challans from March 1

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Mario Rivera on NEUFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon