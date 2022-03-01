JEE Main 2022: Eligibility criteria out, only two attempts, confirms NTA

The NTA has notified the official eligibility criteria for candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam. This year, the engineering aspirants will only get two attempts instead of four.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in a much needed and important update has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains 2022) eligibility criteria and number of attempts details on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA is also expected to release the JEE Mains 2022 exam date soon and the schedule by next week.

The NTA has notified the official eligibility criteria for candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam. This year, the engineering aspirants will only get two attempts instead of four.

The JEE Main 2022 registration is also expected to begin soon.

The JEE Main 2022 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs BE or BTech at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), institutions or universities funded/recognized by participating state governments.

The official notification available on website jeemain.nta.nic.in reads “The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.” Along with this, the notification also shares why only two attempts are being held for JEE Main 2022 Exam and how it would benefit appearing candidates.

JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria: On the eligibility front, candidates need to qualify the following criteria in order to appear for the engineering entrance exam:

· Age Limit: There is an age limit for appearing for JEE Main 2022 Exam. However, candidates should note that the institute’s might have age limit prescribed as part of their admission eligibility norms, which they have to qualify in order to seek admission.

· Academic Qualification: Candidates should have appeared / cleared class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or should be appearing for it in 2022.

· Unqualified Candidates: An important point to note here is that, candidates who have appeared / passed for Class 12 / equivalent exam in 2019 or before are not eligible to appear for JEE Main 2022 exam. Similarly, candidates who will be appearing for Class 12 exam in 2023 are also not eligible to appear for JEE Main 2022.