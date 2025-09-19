Railways are recruiting 368 Section Controllers for graduates through a CBT, with applications open until October 14. Additionally, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute is hiring Radiotherapy Technicians on a contract basis.

Government Job: Have you been searching for a government job but haven’t found the right opportunity? Here’s great news! The railways are recruiting graduates for multiple vacancies, including the post of Section Controller. The Railway Board has released an official notification, and interested candidates can apply online.

Which posts are being recruited for:-

As per the official notification, recruitment is open for the post of Section Controller in the railways, with a total of 368 vacancies. Graduates from any recognized institution are eligible to apply. Selection will be based on a written test followed by an interview.

How will candidates be selected?

Interested candidates must pass a Computer-Based Aptitude Test to qualify for the Section Controller post. Following the test, document verification and a health examination will be conducted. Candidates aged 20 to 33 are eligible to apply for this position.

Last date to apply:-

Applications for the Section Controller post opened online on September 15, with the last date to apply being October 14. The portal will also allow application corrections from September 17 to 26. Interested candidates should apply online with all required documents.

Application Fee:-

Interested candidates will have to deposit an application fee of ₹500 online to apply for the jobs in the mentioned posts. Additionally, they are advised to keep an eye on the main website for detailed information.

Vacancy at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute is recruiting staff on a contract basis, with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) managing the process. A recent notification on the BECIL website states that candidates will be selected through interviews, with no prior application required.

Recruitment at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute will fill 2 vacancies for the post of Radiotherapy Technician. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹25,000. The recruitment process will begin soon, and no specific age limit has been mentioned in the notification.