Discover the top 10 facts and biggest myths about the Indian Navy. For Indian Navy Day 2025, learn the truths behind its power, capabilities, and common misconceptions about one of the world’s leading maritime forces.

Indian Navy 10 Facts and Myths: Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4th. The Indian Navy is not just a force that unfurls the tricolour at sea; it is a strong pillar of the country's security, technology, pride, and global identity. India's surveillance over the world's busiest sea routes, its fleet of modern ships and submarines, and its ability to handle every challenge from war to humanitarian missions are the qualities that make the Indian Navy one of the top-tier navies in the world today. India's maritime history is equally old and glorious. From the naval power of ancient empires to today's high-tech modern navy, India has always maintained a strong presence at sea. If you want to know some very interesting facts and the truth behind major myths about the Indian Navy on Indian Navy Day 2025, read on.

Indian Navy Day 2025: Top 10 Facts About the Indian Navy

1. India's maritime power is not new, it's thousands of years old

Indian civilization's boats and ships were sailing the seas thousands of years ago. The Chola dynasty's navy had even reached Southeast Asia, showcasing its influence.

2. The beginning of the modern Indian Navy

On January 26, 1950, when India became a republic, the navy was renamed the Indian Navy. Before this, it was called the Royal Indian Navy. The Indian Navy protects India's long coastline, 1200 islands, and vast EEZ. The 7500 km long maritime border, from the Malacca Strait to the Persian Gulf, is under Indian surveillance.

3. INS Vikrant: India's first aircraft carrier

Inducted in 1961, INS Vikrant played a major role in blockading the Karachi port during the 1971 war. It is called the pride of the Indian Navy.

4. Operation Trident: A world-stunning attack

On December 4, 1971, the Indian Navy launched a surprise attack on Karachi port overnight. It was the first time India used anti-ship missiles. This day is celebrated as Navy Day.

5. Andaman and Nicobar Command: Joint power of the three forces

This is India's first tri-service command where the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate together. It is India's strategic spine in the Indian Ocean.

6. INS Arihant: The power of India's nuclear submarine

INS Arihant is India's first indigenous nuclear submarine. This gives India the ability to deliver a nuclear response from land, air, and sea.

7. Under 'Make in India,' India is building its own high-tech warships

The Shivalik frigates, Kolkata-class destroyers, and Kamorta corvettes are all modern ships designed and built in India.

8. The Navy is also at the forefront of humanitarian missions

The world witnessed Operation Raahat in 2015, which safely evacuated Indians from Yemen. The navy also conducts joint exercises with many countries.

9. Women's participation is higher than ever before

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first female pilot in 2018. Today, women are working in warships, air operations, logistics, ATC, and many other branches.

10. Project 75: India's modern Scorpène-class submarines

INS Kalvari is the first submarine of this project. The upcoming Project 75I will give India even stronger underwater power.

Top Myths About Indian Navy: The Truth Behind Top 10 Myths

1. Myth: The Navy is only about fighting

Truth: A large part of the Navy also works in humanitarian missions, research, cybersecurity, engineering, medical, and rescue operations.

2. Myth: Only good swimmers can join the Navy

Truth: Being a swimmer is not necessary for many technical and administrative branches. Swimming is also taught during training.

3. Myth: You always have to be at sea in the Navy

Truth: There are a large number of shore-based postings, dockyards, technical offices, and training centers.

4. Myth: Women are not fit for the Navy

Truth: Women are now involved in every role, from pilots, navigators, logistics, and technical officers to warship duties.

5. Myth: You need a wealthy background to join the Navy

Truth: Selection is based solely on merit, medical tests, and physical standards; background has no importance.

6. Myth: Life in the Navy is always dangerous

Truth: Ships are equipped with high-tech safety systems, and routine duties are quite organized.

7. Myth: There's no time for family in the Navy

Truth: Shore-based postings, regular leaves, and family quarters are available.

8. Myth: Only science students can join the Navy

Truth: There are many entries for young men and women from Arts and Commerce backgrounds, such as in ATC, Law, Education, Admin, etc.

9. Myth: There is no future after the Navy

Truth: After retirement, high-paying jobs are available in port management, airport security, the merchant navy, and engineering.

10. Myth: You get posted on a large ship as soon as you join

Truth: First, there is basic and advanced training. Postings are given based on the role and training performance.