Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Comprehensive 5-Day Training to Become an Entrepreneur
The Tamil Nadu government's Entrepreneurship Development Institute is holding a 5-day comprehensive business training camp in Chennai. This training covers business plans, marketing, financial management, and government rules.
A rare opportunity to make your business dream a reality
Many dream of starting a business but get stuck. To help, the TN Govt's EDII is holding a 5-day course in Chennai from Dec 15-19, 2025, 10 AM to 5 PM, to support aspiring entrepreneurs.
Complete knowledge needed to start a business
This training covers business basics, ethics, planning, marketing, and branding. It also includes e-marketing, market research, project report prep, financial management, GST, and MSME guidance.
Who can attend? – An open opportunity for all
Anyone over 18, male or female, who has completed at least 10th grade can join. It's useful for new entrepreneurs and those already running small businesses. A great first step for growth.
Accommodation also arranged during the training period
No worries for those outside Chennai. Air-conditioned accommodation is available for participants at a low rent. Those needing a room should apply in advance to use this facility.
Registration method and contact information
Find full details and apply at the official website editn.in. Contact them on weekdays, 10 AM to 5:45 PM. Pre-booking is essential. A government certificate is given upon completion.
Where is it held?
Venue: EDII-TN, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ekkattuthangal, Chennai. Benefits: Learn business setup, market/finance clarity, business plan writing, and legal awareness—all in one!
