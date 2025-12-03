Image Credit : Getty

The selection process will begin with a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Skill Test and Certificate Verification. The application fee is ₹3,000 for general candidates, ₹2,400 for SC/ST/EWS candidates, and exempted for PwBD candidates. Payments must be made online. Applications open from November 14 to December 4, 2025. The examination is scheduled from December 22 to December 24, 2025.

This AIIMS CRE-4 recruitment represents a significant opportunity for young aspirants seeking permanent central government jobs in the medical field. Candidates can download the notification PDF and access the application link from the official AIIMS website to apply. This year is considered an excellent opportunity to join India’s premier medical institutions.