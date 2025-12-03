AIIMS Mega Hiring 2025: 1,353 Medical Job Vacancies Through CRE-4 Exam; Apply Now
AIIMS has announced 1,353 job vacancies through the CRE-4 exam for positions like Technician, Nurse, and Administrative Officer across AIIMS, JIPMER, and ICMR. Apply now for these top medical field jobs.
AIIMS Recruitment
AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has announced the Common Recruitment Examination – 4 (CRE-4) recruitment notification. Published on November 11, 2025, as No: 355/2025, this notification aims to fill 1,353 vacancies across AIIMS institutions nationwide. Interested candidates can apply online from November 14 to December 4, 2025. Applicants are advised to carefully review eligibility criteria, age limits, and job details on the official AIIMS website before applying.
AIIMS Hiring
This is a great opportunity for candidates seeking central government medical jobs. Multiple prestigious institutions, including AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Madurai, AIIMS Nagpur, JIPMER, and ICMR, are participating in the CRE-4 exam. Vacancies cover a wide range of roles such as Assistant Administrative Officer, Staff Nurse, Technician, Lab Attendant, Driver, and more, with over 1,000 openings across medical, administrative, technical, and engineering categories.
A huge opportunity for the youth
Eligible candidates can apply for a wide range of posts, including Assistant Dietician, AE/JE (Electrical, Civil, AC&R), OT Technician, Radiology Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer, Medical Social Worker, Physiotherapist, Yoga Instructor, Photographer, and more. Educational qualifications, salary details, and age limits vary according to the post, with age relaxation provided for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates as per government rules.
Selection process
The selection process will begin with a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a Skill Test and Certificate Verification. The application fee is ₹3,000 for general candidates, ₹2,400 for SC/ST/EWS candidates, and exempted for PwBD candidates. Payments must be made online. Applications open from November 14 to December 4, 2025. The examination is scheduled from December 22 to December 24, 2025.
This AIIMS CRE-4 recruitment represents a significant opportunity for young aspirants seeking permanent central government jobs in the medical field. Candidates can download the notification PDF and access the application link from the official AIIMS website to apply. This year is considered an excellent opportunity to join India’s premier medical institutions.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.