Ace Any Job Interview: 7 Key Questions and Perfect Responses

career Dec 11 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
Ace your job interview

Many people get nervous just hearing the name of an interview, but the truth is that interviewers are only testing your thinking, understanding, and behaviour.

Most frequently asked questions

Learn about these 7 most common yet advanced interview questions and their very simple answers, which will help you answer confidently in any interview.

Where do you get the motivation to give your best at work?

Achieving my goals, learning new things, and receiving praise for good work all motivate me.

Give an example of a time when you worked under pressure.

Once, I had to submit a report in one day. I focused completely, eliminated distractions, and completed the work on time.

What is your opinion on working overtime or on weekends?

I am completely comfortable working overtime when needed, especially to complete important tasks or meet deadlines.

How do you build trust with your colleagues?

By being honest, helpful, and keeping my word. This naturally builds trust within the team.

How do you handle negative feedback?

I take it positively, try to learn from it, and use it to improve myself.

What do you do when you feel demotivated?

I take a short break, remind myself of my goals to reset, and then refocus on my work.

How would you deal with a lazy teammate?

I would talk to them politely, understand their problem, and motivate them to contribute equally.

