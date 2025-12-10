What Are DGCA, AAI, and BCAS? Key Roles, Responsibilities, and Functions Explained
Recently, numerous IndiGo flights were cancelled, creating difficulties for passengers. The airline pointed to new pilot duty regulations, planning errors, ongoing talks with the DGCA, and a shortage of cabin crew. But what exactly are DGCA, AAI, and BCAS, and what roles do they play in aviation? Let’s explore.
What is DGCA?
The DGCA is India's civil aviation regulator. Its key roles include:
- Issuing pilot licenses.
- Certifying airlines & aircraft.
- Investigating accidents.
- Setting rules for pilots & engineers.
- Ensuring aircraft safety.
- Accrediting flying schools.
- DGCA sets flight operation and safety standards.
What is AAI?
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) builds and runs airports. Its key roles:
- Building and expanding airports.
- Maintaining runways and terminals.
- Managing airport infrastructure.
- AAI ensures proper facilities for take-off and landing.
What is BCAS?
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) handles airport and flight security. Its key roles:
- Making and enforcing security rules.
- Setting standards for airport police.
- Conducting security audits.
- Preventing hijacking.
- Approving security equipment.
- BCAS defines airport and flight security measures.
DGCA, AAI, and BCAS all play a key role in air travel
Next time a flight is cancelled, remember it’s not solely the airline’s fault. DGCA, AAI, and BCAS each have distinct roles, working together to ensure aviation safety and smooth operations.
