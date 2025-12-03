English

CLAT Exam 2026: Final Day Strategy to Score High and Secure Top Rank

career Dec 03 2025
CLAT Exam on December 7, 2025

The CLAT exam’s importance grows yearly with expanding law career opportunities. Taking the December 7, 2025 exam lightly could be a serious mistake.

Only a Few Days Left for the CLAT Exam

With only a few days left, focus your preparation and stay calm. A calm mind on exam day will help you achieve a better CLAT rank.

The Paper is Long, So Speed is Essential

The CLAT paper is quite lengthy. Therefore, you must have the speed to solve the paper. Try to read fast and highlight the important points in the first read itself.

English Section: Answer Only Based on the Passage

The first part of the exam is the English Language, which includes a comprehension of about 450 words. Remember, the answers should be based on the passage, not your own opinion.

GK and Current Affairs: All Answers are Hidden in the Comprehension

The Current Affairs and GK sections of CLAT also have comprehension-based questions. Therefore, read the passage carefully and extract the information from it to answer.

Legal Reasoning: Common Sense is Needed to Answer

This includes a long comprehension with questions on legal principles, ethics, and public policy. Approach them from a situational perspective before selecting your answers.

Logical Reasoning: Understand the Pattern Without Bias

Here, you need to understand the argument, grasp its pattern, and reach a logical conclusion. Do not let any personal opinions interfere.

Quantitative Techniques: 10th Grade Level Math is Enough

This section covers ratios, basic algebra, and simple statistics. Stay calm, read carefully, and answer using facts—it’s all school-level material.

