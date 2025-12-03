The CLAT exam’s importance grows yearly with expanding law career opportunities. Taking the December 7, 2025 exam lightly could be a serious mistake.
With only a few days left, focus your preparation and stay calm. A calm mind on exam day will help you achieve a better CLAT rank.
The CLAT paper is quite lengthy. Therefore, you must have the speed to solve the paper. Try to read fast and highlight the important points in the first read itself.
The first part of the exam is the English Language, which includes a comprehension of about 450 words. Remember, the answers should be based on the passage, not your own opinion.
The Current Affairs and GK sections of CLAT also have comprehension-based questions. Therefore, read the passage carefully and extract the information from it to answer.
This includes a long comprehension with questions on legal principles, ethics, and public policy. Approach them from a situational perspective before selecting your answers.
Here, you need to understand the argument, grasp its pattern, and reach a logical conclusion. Do not let any personal opinions interfere.
This section covers ratios, basic algebra, and simple statistics. Stay calm, read carefully, and answer using facts—it’s all school-level material.
