Board Exams 2026: How to Score 90+ Marks in Class 10 Maths

Many students find Maths difficult in the 10th board, but if studied correctly, scoring 90+ is easy. Some smart habits, practice, and a proper timetable can make you a top scorer.
Clarify your basic concepts. Understand why a formula was created. Focus on the NCERT for every chapter. If concepts are clear, you can solve any type of question.
Solve problems for at least 1 hour every day. Start with easy ones, then move to difficult questions. The more you practice, the more confident you become.
Maths is half based on formulas. Create a separate formula notebook. Write a small example below each formula. Revise this notebook twice a week. This will help in fast recall.
Solve papers from the last 5-10 years. Develop a habit of completing the paper within the time limit. This will help you focus on important topics.
Set aside extra time for tough chapters. Take help from a teacher or YouTube. Solve 10-15 of their questions daily. Gradually, those chapters will become your strength.
In the exam, solve easy questions first. Write the steps clearly to get full marks. If you get stuck on a question, move on to the next question and solve it at the end.
