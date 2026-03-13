Sarkari Naukri: 12th Pass? Check 10 Top Govt Jobs for 2026 With Salaries Up to ₹80,000!
Sarkari Naukri 2026: Finished your 12th? Great news! 2026 is packed with awesome government job opportunities for you. We've listed 10 top Sarkari Naukris where you can earn anywhere from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000. Find out how to prepare and apply.
Top 10 government jobs after 12th
If you've passed your 12th standard, 2026 has some fantastic government job options for you. Every year, central and state governments announce thousands of vacancies where 12th-pass candidates can apply. These jobs don't just offer security; they come with good salaries, promotions, and other government perks. Here are 10 such jobs where the starting salary can range from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000.
Government jobs through SSC CHSL
The SSC CHSL exam is a huge opportunity for 12th-pass students. This exam recruits for posts like LDC, DEO, and Clerk in various central government departments. The potential salary is around ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per month.
Ticket Collector and Clerk in Railways
Indian Railways regularly announces vacancies for Ticket Collector (TC), Commercial Clerk, and Junior Clerk. Candidates who have passed their 12th standard can apply for these posts. The expected salary ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹50,000.
Constable in Delhi Police and other states
Many state police forces, including the Delhi Police, require a 12th-pass qualification for Constable posts. The selection process includes a written exam and a physical test. The potential salary is approximately ₹30,000 to ₹45,000.
Postman and Mail Guard in the Postal Department
The Indian Postal Department hires 12th-pass candidates for roles like Postman, Mail Guard, and Multi-Tasking Staff. You can expect a salary between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 for these positions.
Soldier (GD) in the Army
If you dream of serving the nation, you can apply for the Soldier General Duty (GD) post in the Indian Army. It's considered a great option for young people who have passed their 12th. The salary is ₹30,000 to ₹50,000, and it's higher with allowances.
Group Y recruitment in the Air Force
The Indian Air Force recruits for several technical and non-technical posts under Group Y. Candidates who have completed their 12th are eligible to apply for these roles. The potential salary ranges from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000.
Clerk in the Banking Sector
Many government banks set the minimum qualification for a Clerk post as 12th pass or graduation. This job is very popular in the banking sector. The expected salary is between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000.
SSC Stenographer
If you have good typing and shorthand skills, you can get a job in government ministries and departments through the SSC Stenographer exam. The potential salary for this role is ₹35,000 to ₹55,000.
Forest Guard
The forest departments of several states recruit Forest Guards based on a 12th-pass qualification. The selection process involves a written test and a physical efficiency test. The salary for this post is between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000.
Home Guard and Defence Department recruitment
In many states, 12th-pass candidates can also apply for Home Guard positions and other assistant roles in defence-related departments. The potential salary for these jobs is ₹20,000 to ₹35,000.
What to do to get a government job after 12th?
If you've passed 12th and want to prepare for a government job, start by keeping an eye on SSC, Railway, Police, and Defence recruitment notifications. With regular studies, mock tests, and the right strategy, you can land a government job at a young age.
