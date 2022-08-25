Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released; Here's how to check the scores

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 has been finally released on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result now. The result has been released for the 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi and District Banswara and other battalions as well.

     

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released Here s how to check the scores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 9:11 AM IST

    The Rajasthan Police has officially released the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022. The result has been released for the 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi and District Banswara and other battalions as well. The results for the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 are currently available for download by candidates. On the website, the final answer keys have also been made available. Right now, candidates can get the answer keys as well.

    On May 13, 2022 through May 16, 2022, as well as on July 2, 2022, the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 was held. For the tests that were taken, the definitive answer key and the results have been released. The results for all battalions, including the Rajasthan Police Constable 10 battalion, may be seen on the official website.

    Candidates may download and print a copy of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Answer keys in pdf format for their records.

    Also Read | JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents

    Here's how to check the marks: 

    • Candidates must go to the police.rajasthan.gov.in website.
    • then navigate to the area for hiring and results.
    • Select the link to the results from the homepage.
    • Similarly, visit the link for the answer key.
    • Get the file and keep it.

    On police.rajasthan.gov.in, applicants can download the Rajasthan Police Results and view the district-by-district list of those who have been chosen. A list of applicants who have been chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Measurement Test has been prepared by the police board. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the selected candidates is anticipated to begin during the first or second week of September as the result was announced today.

    Also Read | JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines here

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents - adt

    JoSAA Counselling 2022 schedule released; know important dates, required documents

    CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window shuts today; know how to make changes - adt

    CSIR UGC NET 2022 correction window shuts today; know how to make changes

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines - adt

    JEE Advanced 2022 admit card released; know website, guidelines here

    AP PGCET 2022 exam dates announced, to begin from September 3; hall tickets to be out on August 25 - adt

    AP PGCET 2022 exam dates announced, to begin from September 3; hall tickets to be out on August 25

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court to hear review plea against PMLA judgment today in open court gcw

    Supreme Court to hear review plea against PMLA judgment today

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film RBA

    Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25 RBA

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon