Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released; Here's how to check the scores

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 has been finally released on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the result now. The result has been released for the 10th Battalion RAC Bikaner, 12th Battalion RAC Delhi and District Banswara and other battalions as well.

On May 13, 2022 through May 16, 2022, as well as on July 2, 2022, the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2022 was held. For the tests that were taken, the definitive answer key and the results have been released. The results for all battalions, including the Rajasthan Police Constable 10 battalion, may be seen on the official website.

Candidates may download and print a copy of the Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Answer keys in pdf format for their records.

Here's how to check the marks:

Candidates must go to the police.rajasthan.gov.in website.

then navigate to the area for hiring and results.

Select the link to the results from the homepage.

Similarly, visit the link for the answer key.

Get the file and keep it.

On police.rajasthan.gov.in, applicants can download the Rajasthan Police Results and view the district-by-district list of those who have been chosen. A list of applicants who have been chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Measurement Test has been prepared by the police board. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the selected candidates is anticipated to begin during the first or second week of September as the result was announced today.

