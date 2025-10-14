CS December Exam Registration 2025: The application window for the ICSI CS December exam is reopening. Learn how to fill out the registration form, the late fee amount, the form correction window, and other important exam details.

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam: If you aspire to become a Company Secretary (CS) and plan to appear for the December 2025 exam, here’s some good news. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the application window. Candidates who missed the earlier deadline now have another opportunity to register online. Read on to learn how to apply and check important dates.

When will the ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Window Open?

Application window opens: October 23, 2025, at 10 AM

Application window closes: October 25, 2025

Candidates can fill out their forms during this 48-hour period. If you fail to apply on time, registration can still be done with a late fee.

How to Apply for CS December 2025?

First, visit the official website www.icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest@ICSI-Students’ section.

Then, go to the CSEET December 2025 Registration Link.

Complete your registration and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Opportunity to Correct the Form Will Also Be Available

ICSI has also provided an opportunity to make changes to the form. Candidates can make certain specified changes from October 26 to November 21, 2025. This includes-

Changing the examination center

Changing the medium

Changing the module or elective subject

Candidates should note that no applications for changes will be accepted after November 21.

Pre-Examination Test and Training Dates-Times

To appear in the December exam, candidates must fulfill some prerequisites. This includes-

Pre-Examination Test (Pre-ET): By October 24, 2025, 5:30 PM

Training and Development Orientation Program (TDOP): By October 20, 2025

ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Schedule

The main examination, for both Executive and Professional levels, will be held from December 22 to 29, 2025.

The exam duration will be 3 hours and 15 minutes, which includes a 15-minute reading time (from 2:00 to 2:15 PM) for students to carefully read the question paper.

Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

For students who dream of becoming a CS and have not yet applied, this is the last chance. Hurry up and register on the official ICSI website in time.