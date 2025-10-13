DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Applications are open for 5346 teacher posts in Delhi government schools. The last date for registration is November 7, 2025. Learn who can apply, the salary details, and the eligibility criteria.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Aspiring teachers looking for government jobs in Delhi have a great opportunity. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced 5346 teaching vacancies across various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online until November 7, 2025 via the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in . Check the full details on the application process, eligibility criteria, and salary structure for selected candidates.

Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025: What will be the salary?

Selected candidates under this recruitment will receive a salary under Pay Level 7, which will be from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 monthly. In addition, all government job allowances like DA, HRA, Transport, etc., will also be provided.

Who can apply for the Delhi Government Teacher Job 2025?

Candidates applying for the DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025 must meet certain educational qualifications, including:

Candidates must have a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject.

The subject for which the application is being made must have been studied for at least two years.

For higher posts (like PGT), candidates must have a Master's degree, a 4-year integrated program, B.Ed, B.Sc B.Ed, or BA B.Ed.

Additionally, candidates must have passed the CTET exam conducted by CBSE.

DSSSB 5346 Teacher Posts Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on a single Written Test. A final merit list will be prepared for the candidates who pass the exam.

How to apply for DSSSB Teacher Vacancy 2025?

The application process for DSSSB Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025 is completely online. See the step-by-step method below:

First, visit the official DSSSB website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Login or New Registration link.

Register by creating a login ID and password.

Now, fill out the application form for the teacher vacancy and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download and save a copy of the application for future reference.

DSSSB Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025 Detailed Notification

What is the application fee for the Delhi Teacher Vacancy?

The application fee for the General category is ₹100. No fee will be charged for female candidates, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

DSSSB Delhi Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

Application Start: Ongoing

Last Date to Apply: November 7, 2025

Exam Mode: Written Test

Before applying, candidates should read the notification released on the official website to get complete information about eligibility, age limit, and subject-wise details to avoid any mistakes in the application.