Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Office Trainee Posts for Degree Holders, No Exam Required
Canara Bank Securities Ltd is hiring Trainees for Admin/Office work. Salary Rs 22,000. Freshers with a degree (50% marks) can apply. No written exam, selection via interview. Apply before October 17.
Company and Position Details
Canara Bank Securities Ltd is inviting applications for Trainee positions in Admin and Office Work. This is a valuable opportunity for those seeking government-related jobs. Eligible candidates must apply via email by 17th October 2025.
Salary and Educational Qualification
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹22,000. Applicants must hold a degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks. Freshers are encouraged to apply. The age limit for this position is between 20 and 30 years.
Application Fee and Selection Process
There's no application fee for this job. It's a great chance as there's no written exam. Candidates are selected only through an interview. A golden opportunity for skilled interviewees.
How to Apply and Important Dates
Download the application from the official site, fill it out, sign it, and email it with self-attested copies of all required documents to applications@canmoney.in.
Important Dates:
• Application Start Date: 11.10.2025
• Application End Date: 17.10.2025
Please read the official notification for all eligibility details before you apply.