The NEET exam is challenging, but achievable with the right approach. This guide provides simple tips, from understanding the syllabus and making a realistic timetable to practicing mock tests to help you succeed on your first try.

Becoming a doctor is a dream for many students in India. The NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is the key to entering medical college. It is one of the most difficult exams to crack, and it’s easy get disheartened looking the competition and high cutoff marks. But with the right plan, you can crack NEET on your first try. Here are some simple tips to help you succeed:

1. Understand the Syllabus and Start Early

First, know what to study. NEET includes topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Class 11 and 12 NCERT books). Understand the weightage of each chapter and the types of questions asked. The exam is 3 hours and has 200 questions (180 to be answered). Start your preparation in class 11th. Or if you wish to take a gap year after school studies, dedicate your entire year to the preparation without distractions.

Your NCERT textbooks are the base for NEET. Read every line carefully, especially in Biology. Prepare separate short notes and revise them regularly.

2. Make a Realistic Timetable

Stay realistic, know your strengths and weaknesses, and prepare a daily schedule that balances school, self-study, revision, and rest. Stick to the plan. Focus more time on your weaker subjects. Don’t forget to take breaks to avoid burnout. Setting goals is important; so, remember to set weekly and monthly goals to track your progress.

3. Practise Mock Tests and Previous Year Papers

Doing mock tests helps improve your speed and accuracy. Download past ten NEET papers to understand the pattern and difficulty level. Try to solve them in the set time and undisturbed environment. You might not get good scores in the beginning, but as you continue to practice them, you’d be able analyse your mistakes and learn from them. And this will help you remember all the important questions and topics. Moreover, take a new full test every week.

4. Revise Regularly

Revision is key to remembering concepts. Keep revising what you study daily and weekly. If you’re enrolled in a NEET course, take help from your mentors to better understand how to revise a topic. If you’re studying through self-study, you can take help of AI to create flash cards, mind maps and diagrams. Don’t leave revision for the last minute.

5. Take Care of Yourself

Good health keeps your mind sharp. Get 7-8 hours of sleep and eat healthy food. Add seasonal veggies and fruits to your diet. Engage in activities like sports, yoga, or simple exercise. Just one hour of daily physical activity is enough to keep your body and mind healthy.

Stay consistent with your studies. Avoid comparing yourself with others. Stay away from distractions like too much social media. Talk to your teachers, parents, or friends if you feel stressed or overwhelmed. Good luck on your journey to becoming a doctor!