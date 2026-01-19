When asked why you are changing jobs, avoid complaining about your boss or company. Instead, highlight your skills, experience, and career growth goals. Use the question to show how you can add value to the new role and organisation.

One question that almost every job seeker dreads is, “Why are you changing your job?” A poorly framed answer can undo an otherwise strong interview, while a thoughtful response can leave a lasting impression. This question is not meant to trap you, but to understand your mindset, professionalism, and career goals. Knowing how to answer it confidently and positively can significantly improve your chances of success.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Interview Tips

Be honest, but don't be afraid to market yourself when looking for a job. Proper preparation is necessary to answer interview questions confidently and impress the interviewer.

When Ram goes for a job interview, he isn't worried about any job-related questions. He's confident he can answer them all. But when asked, 'Why are you changing your job?' he messes up by saying it's for a higher salary. He also feels it's wrong to say the company doesn't treat him well or to complain about his boss. He worries that any other answer might sound dishonest. In short, he fumbles as soon as this question comes up. So, what's the best way to answer this common interview question? If you face this fear when trying for a new job, there's a solution.

If asked for the reason for changing jobs, it's not good to mention reasons like your boss's annoyance, colleagues' gossip, or the way you're treated. Never, ever speak negatively about anyone or any situation. Instead, try to market yourself. Complaining about others will only make them think you're someone who blames coworkers. So, it's best to use the question 'Why are you changing jobs?' as an opportunity to show that you have the right skills for the position.

Be careful not to raise red flags. 'Job seekers sometimes become so honest that they go on describing their boss's flaws. But what they don't realize is that hiring managers are always eager to spot red flags. However, they are also observing whether you have the capability and mindset to handle the job you're applying for,' says job search coach Ashley Watkins.

What's the reason for changing jobs?

This question is definitely asked in interviews. When asked, you should try to make them understand that you have all the necessary skills for the job you've applied for, you have the right experience, and you are the perfect person for that role.

If your boss's behavior is the reason you're leaving, and you feel you must mention it, then explain how your boss's decisions could have been better, how doing some tasks differently would yield better results, how your ideas differ from theirs, and how your approach can lead to more productive work. Explain this in a way that convinces the interviewer.

Sometimes, if you feel the company doesn't align with your ideals, and you're unhappy because the company's management system goes against your ethics and values, you can explain that. State that the current company and job align with your mindset. Also, mention that it's a good opportunity to use and develop your skills. In this explanation, keep criticism of your old company to a minimum.

What if your boss was sitting next to you? To keep your answer in check, imagine that the people you are talking about are sitting in the chair next to you. Whatever you wouldn't say directly to them, you shouldn't say in the interview either.

As a reason for the job change, it's good to say, 'I'm looking to further develop my skills, learn new things, and find new opportunities.' But just saying that isn't enough. You should also explain how the job you've applied for provides growth opportunities. Mention what skills you'll be able to develop in this new role. If the new company offers projects that the old one didn't, use that as the basis of your answer.

Focusing only on your growth isn't enough. If you only talk about your own growth, it might create a negative impression on the interviewer. They might think you're someone who changes companies every few years for personal growth.

Therefore, also state that you will work hard for the growth of the company you are joining. Clarify that you have the mindset to maintain long-term relationships with clients. Remember that interviewers like to hear how you are preparing for the job you are switching to.