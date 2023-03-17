Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here

    GATE 2023: The list of GATE 2023 toppers has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The formal list is available at gate.iitk.ac.in and is included below. The results for all candidates have been released, and the GATE scorecards will be available on March 21, 2023.

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has released the list of GATE 2023 Toppers. The GATE Result 2023 was released on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The formal list is available on the gate.iitk.ac.in and is included below for convenience.

    Around 1 lakh candidates earned and passed the GATE 2023 exam. The results have been released for all candidates; the GATE scorecards will be released on March 21, 2023.

    GATE 2023 Toppers: check the entire list here
    1)  Joshi Yash Kishorbhai - Aerospace Engineering
    2)  Anshika Rai - Agricultural Engineering
    3) Shreya Bhardwaj - Architecture and Planning
    4) Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara - Biomedical Engineering    
    5) Aishwarya k - Biotechnology
    6) Rohit Bhagat Kalwar - Chemical Engineering
    7) Atanu Das - Chemistry 
    8) Suban Kumar Mishra - Civil Engineering
    9) Jayadeep Sudhakar More - Computer Science and Information Technology
    10) Karthik Thrikkadeeri - Ecology and Evolution
    11) Bhanwar Singh Choudhary - Electrical Engineering
    12) Siddharth Sabharwal - Electronics and Communication Engineering    
    13) Anshuman - Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
    14) Devendra Patil, Manish Kumar Bansal - Environmental Science and Engineering
    15) Shubham Banik - Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
    16) Manish Singh - Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
    17) Saurav Kumar - Geomatics Engineering
    18) V Gaurav - Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
    19) Deepti Dilip Moar - Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
    20) Keerthana Nair - Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
    21) Sreeram KN - Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
    22) Tejasvi Kamboj - Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)     
    23) Sayantan Pahari - Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
    24) Akash Srivastava - Instrumentation Engineering
    25) Advita Sharma - Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
    26) Suvendu Kar - Mathematics
    27) Aryan Choudhary - Mechanical Engineering
    28) Ashutosh Kumar Yadav - Metallurgical Engineering
    29) Udit Jaiswal - Mining Engineering
    30) Shivam Ranjan - Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering    
    31) Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar - Petroleum Engineering
    32) Arunendra Kumar Verma - Physics
    33) SH Gowtham Gudimella - Production and Industrial Engineering    
    34) Nikhilesh Rajaraman - Statistics
    35) Amit Kumar Pandey - Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

    On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the GATE 2023 Exam was held. According to reports, this year's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering saw participation from 6.8 lakh applicants.

    Also Read: GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

    Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

    Also Read: Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks AJR

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details - adt

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations, says UGC Chief - adt

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check - adt

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

    Recent Stories

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd birth anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and Rishab Shetty remember Power Star RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd birth anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and Rishab Shetty remember Power Star

    Former Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal

    'Amritpal is an ISI tool...' Ex-Khalistan leader Jaswant Singh exposes 'Waris Punjab De' chief

    WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive-ayh

    WPL 2023: Ashleigh Gardner's all-round display powers GG to 11-run conquest over DC, keeps playoff hopes alive

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details vma

    Malaika Arora gets 'uneasy' as fan barges in too close for selfie; read details

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks AJR

    Whole exam system will be analysed, rectified: Assam minister Ranoj Pegu after exam paper leaks

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon