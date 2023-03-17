GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here
GATE 2023: The list of GATE 2023 toppers has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The formal list is available at gate.iitk.ac.in and is included below. The results for all candidates have been released, and the GATE scorecards will be available on March 21, 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has released the list of GATE 2023 Toppers. The GATE Result 2023 was released on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The formal list is available on the gate.iitk.ac.in and is included below for convenience.
Around 1 lakh candidates earned and passed the GATE 2023 exam. The results have been released for all candidates; the GATE scorecards will be released on March 21, 2023.
GATE 2023 Toppers: check the entire list here
1) Joshi Yash Kishorbhai - Aerospace Engineering
2) Anshika Rai - Agricultural Engineering
3) Shreya Bhardwaj - Architecture and Planning
4) Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara - Biomedical Engineering
5) Aishwarya k - Biotechnology
6) Rohit Bhagat Kalwar - Chemical Engineering
7) Atanu Das - Chemistry
8) Suban Kumar Mishra - Civil Engineering
9) Jayadeep Sudhakar More - Computer Science and Information Technology
10) Karthik Thrikkadeeri - Ecology and Evolution
11) Bhanwar Singh Choudhary - Electrical Engineering
12) Siddharth Sabharwal - Electronics and Communication Engineering
13) Anshuman - Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics
14) Devendra Patil, Manish Kumar Bansal - Environmental Science and Engineering
15) Shubham Banik - Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)
16) Manish Singh - Geology and Geophysics (Geology)
17) Saurav Kumar - Geomatics Engineering
18) V Gaurav - Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)
19) Deepti Dilip Moar - Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)
20) Keerthana Nair - Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)
21) Sreeram KN - Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)
22) Tejasvi Kamboj - Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)
23) Sayantan Pahari - Humanities and Social Sciences (English)
24) Akash Srivastava - Instrumentation Engineering
25) Advita Sharma - Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany
26) Suvendu Kar - Mathematics
27) Aryan Choudhary - Mechanical Engineering
28) Ashutosh Kumar Yadav - Metallurgical Engineering
29) Udit Jaiswal - Mining Engineering
30) Shivam Ranjan - Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
31) Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar - Petroleum Engineering
32) Arunendra Kumar Verma - Physics
33) SH Gowtham Gudimella - Production and Industrial Engineering
34) Nikhilesh Rajaraman - Statistics
35) Amit Kumar Pandey - Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the GATE 2023 Exam was held. According to reports, this year's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering saw participation from 6.8 lakh applicants.
Also Read: GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check
Also Read: IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details
Also Read: Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations