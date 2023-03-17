GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur announces exam toppers list on gate.iitk.ac.in; check entire list here

GATE 2023: The list of GATE 2023 toppers has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur. The formal list is available at gate.iitk.ac.in and is included below. The results for all candidates have been released, and the GATE scorecards will be available on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023 Toppers: check the entire list here

1) Joshi Yash Kishorbhai - Aerospace Engineering

2) Anshika Rai - Agricultural Engineering

3) Shreya Bhardwaj - Architecture and Planning

4) Thandava Sesha Talpa Sai Sunkara - Biomedical Engineering

5) Aishwarya k - Biotechnology

6) Rohit Bhagat Kalwar - Chemical Engineering

7) Atanu Das - Chemistry

8) Suban Kumar Mishra - Civil Engineering

9) Jayadeep Sudhakar More - Computer Science and Information Technology

10) Karthik Thrikkadeeri - Ecology and Evolution

11) Bhanwar Singh Choudhary - Electrical Engineering

12) Siddharth Sabharwal - Electronics and Communication Engineering

13) Anshuman - Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics

14) Devendra Patil, Manish Kumar Bansal - Environmental Science and Engineering

15) Shubham Banik - Geology and Geophysics (Geophysics)

16) Manish Singh - Geology and Geophysics (Geology)

17) Saurav Kumar - Geomatics Engineering

18) V Gaurav - Humanities and Social Sciences (Economics)

19) Deepti Dilip Moar - Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology)

20) Keerthana Nair - Humanities and Social Sciences (Linguistics)

21) Sreeram KN - Humanities and Social Sciences (Philosophy)

22) Tejasvi Kamboj - Humanities and Social Sciences (Sociology)

23) Sayantan Pahari - Humanities and Social Sciences (English)

24) Akash Srivastava - Instrumentation Engineering

25) Advita Sharma - Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany

26) Suvendu Kar - Mathematics

27) Aryan Choudhary - Mechanical Engineering

28) Ashutosh Kumar Yadav - Metallurgical Engineering

29) Udit Jaiswal - Mining Engineering

30) Shivam Ranjan - Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

31) Mahammadtaukir Alauddinbhai Karigar - Petroleum Engineering

32) Arunendra Kumar Verma - Physics

33) SH Gowtham Gudimella - Production and Industrial Engineering

34) Nikhilesh Rajaraman - Statistics

35) Amit Kumar Pandey - Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the GATE 2023 Exam was held. According to reports, this year's Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering saw participation from 6.8 lakh applicants.

