GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE Result 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on Thursday, March 16. Only the results were released today; the scorecards will be released on March 21. Currently, candidates can only check whether or not they passed the exam.

The information like scores and rank secured by candidates in the entrance exam will be included in the GATE 2023 result. Candidates must access the official website to get their GATE 2023 results. Before the deadline for admission, candidates must get a print copy of the GATE result 2023 and save it. On March 21, the authorities will make the GATE 2023 scorecard distribution link available.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was successfully held by IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. On February 21, IIT Kanpur released the preliminary GATE 2023 answer key. The GATE answer key will be subject to student complaints from February 22 through February 25, 2023.

GATE 2023 Result: know how to check

1) Go to the official website of GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in

2) Login with GATE 2023 enrollment id and password

3) After login, click on the 'show result' option

4) The GATE 2023 result PDF will appear on the screen

5) Download the GATE 2023 scorecard

According to the GATE 2023 paper pattern, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative points have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, but there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs.

The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 exam is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent syllabus. (85 marks).

