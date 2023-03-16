Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

    GATE 2023: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE Result 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, on Thursday, March 16. Only the results were released today; the scorecards will be released on March 21. Currently, candidates can only check whether or not they passed the exam.
     

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 5:01 PM IST

    The GATE Result 2023 was released by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 result will be available at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates must enter their login information, including their enrollment id and password, to access the GATE 2023 Exam result. 

    The information like scores and rank secured by candidates in the entrance exam will be included in the GATE 2023 result. Candidates must access the official website to get their GATE 2023 results. Before the deadline for admission, candidates must get a print copy of the GATE result 2023 and save it. On March 21, the authorities will make the GATE 2023 scorecard distribution link available.

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 was successfully held by IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. On February 21, IIT Kanpur released the preliminary GATE 2023 answer key. The GATE answer key will be subject to student complaints from February 22 through February 25, 2023.

    GATE 2023 Result: know how to check
    1) Go to the official website of GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) Login with GATE 2023 enrollment id and password 
    3) After login, click on the 'show result' option
    4) The GATE 2023 result PDF will appear on the screen
    5) Download the GATE 2023 scorecard

    According to the GATE 2023 paper pattern, the objective-type question paper contained three different question types: multiple-choice questions (MCQs), multiple-selection questions (MSQs), and questions with numerical answers (NATs). Negative points have been deducted for each incorrect response in an MCQ, but there were none for incorrect responses in MSQs or NATs.

    The General Aptitude (GA) portion of each GATE 2023 exam is common to all papers and carries 15 marks, with the remaining 90 marks covering the pertinent syllabus. (85 marks).

    Also Read: IITK GATE 2023 Result to be out today after 4 pm on gate.iitk.ac.in; know details

    Also Read: GATE 2023 result to be released on March 16; know last year's cutoffs, where to check

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Result to be released this month on gate.iitk.ac.in; check scorecard date, other details

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    Tamil Nadu: No school holidays amid H3N2 scare, says state's health minister - adt

    Tamil Nadu: No school holidays amid H3N2 scare, says state's health minister

    Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak 2023: Chemistry, Physics exam papers also compromised, says Mumbai Police - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak 2023: Chemistry, Physics exam papers also compromised, says Mumbai Police

    Bengaluru professor Prabhakar Kuppahalli receives PhD at 79, says 'fulfilled long-cherished dream' AJR

    Bengaluru professor Prabhakar Kuppahalli receives PhD at 79, says 'fulfilled long-cherished dream'

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration deadline ends today March 16 at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details - adt

    JEE Main 2023 session 2: Registration deadline ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check details

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon