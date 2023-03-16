Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

    IIT JAM 2023 Result: The IIT JAM 2023 Results will be released by IIT Guwahati the next week. Candidates who took the Joint Admissions Exam for Masters will shortly be able to view their results on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. Below are details on the IIT JAM Result 2023 date, time, and more.

    IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    The IIT JAM 2023 Results will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati, next week. Candidates who appear for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters will shortly be able to view their results at the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. For the latest update on IIT JAM Result 2023 date, time, and more, visit the site. 

    IIT Guwahati held the IIT JAM Exam 2023 onn February 12, 2023. The JAM 2023 exam was conducted for seven subjects, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. Following the official IIT schedule, the JAM Results will be declared on March 22. 

    IIT JAM Exam 2023: know the result dates
    1) March 22, 2023 - IIT JAM Result 2023
    2) Time - to be announced
    3) jam.iitg.ac.in - official site 

    Candidates who passed the exam and qualified for their chosen courses could apply for admission after the results were announced.

    The web application for admissions will go live on April 11, 2023, according to IIT Guwahati. Candidates may register up until April 25, 2023.

    IIT JAM 2023 is held for those applicants who want to enroll in the master's and postgraduate courses IIT offers. The IITs in Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Tirupati, Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, BHU, Bhillai, Dhandbad, and Palakkad will all recognise JAM scores.

    Also Read: Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Also Read: Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    Also Read: GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check


     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations, says UGC Chief - adt

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check - adt

    GATE 2023 result released at gate.iitk.ac.in; know latest updates, steps to check

    Tamil Nadu: No school holidays amid H3N2 scare, says state's health minister - adt

    Tamil Nadu: No school holidays amid H3N2 scare, says state's health minister

    Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak 2023: Chemistry, Physics exam papers also compromised, says Mumbai Police - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Paper Leak 2023: Chemistry, Physics exam papers also compromised, says Mumbai Police

    Recent Stories

    JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction presents Mahamrutunjay Mantra on Mahashivratri performed by Sonu Nigam

    football ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season snt

    ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations, says UGC Chief - adt

    Offshore campuses of Indian universities: Africa, Gulf nations, Thailand, Vietnam among potential destinations

    Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress elevates hotness quotient in vibrant multi-colored bikini vma

    Mouni Roy HOT Photos: Actress elevates hotness quotient in vibrant multi-colored bikini

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai snt

    IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Focus on World Cup 2023 preparation begins with opener in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon