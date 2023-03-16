IIT JAM 2023 Result to be announced next week; check important dates, other details

IIT JAM 2023 Result: The IIT JAM 2023 Results will be released by IIT Guwahati the next week. Candidates who took the Joint Admissions Exam for Masters will shortly be able to view their results on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. Below are details on the IIT JAM Result 2023 date, time, and more.

IIT Guwahati held the IIT JAM Exam 2023 onn February 12, 2023. The JAM 2023 exam was conducted for seven subjects, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, and Physics. Following the official IIT schedule, the JAM Results will be declared on March 22.

IIT JAM Exam 2023: know the result dates

1) March 22, 2023 - IIT JAM Result 2023

2) Time - to be announced

3) jam.iitg.ac.in - official site

Candidates who passed the exam and qualified for their chosen courses could apply for admission after the results were announced.

The web application for admissions will go live on April 11, 2023, according to IIT Guwahati. Candidates may register up until April 25, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 is held for those applicants who want to enroll in the master's and postgraduate courses IIT offers. The IITs in Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Tirupati, Kharagpur, IIT Madras, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, BHU, Bhillai, Dhandbad, and Palakkad will all recognise JAM scores.

