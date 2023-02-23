Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge

    GATE 2023: Candidates can challenge the GATE 2023 provisional answer key on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, till February 25. Candidates must log in to their accounts and raise objections along with appropriate representation to raise the challenge against the IIT Kanpur GATE answer key. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) answer keys challenge link has been activated by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates can challenge the GATE 2023 provisional answer key on the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in, till February 25.

    Candidates must log in to their accounts and raise objections along with appropriate representation to raise the challenge against the IIT Kanpur GATE answer key. Aspirants must pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per answer challenged. After reviewing the challenges received against the provisional answer key, the examination authority will release the GATE 2023 final answer key.

    On March 16, 2023, IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 results. Objections received after the deadline or in any other manner will be considered by the authorities. "Candidates may submit their contests on the provided answer keys for a very limited period against payment," read the IIT Kanpur GATE statement.

    GATE 2023 Answer key: know how to raise objections
    1) Navigate to the GATE 2023 official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) Click on the GATE answer key 2023 link on the homepage
    3) Log in with the necessary credentials and click the link to raise challenges
    4) Choose the appropriate question ID and upload the appropriate representation to support your answer
    5) Submit objections and pay the GATE answer key challenge fee
    6) Save the confirmation page for future reference

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
