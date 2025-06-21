English

Test your reasoning skills with 8 tricky questions

Jun 21 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
8 Tricky but Fun IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky but fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. 

Blood Relation Question: 1

A said to B - That girl is the daughter of my mother's only son. How is B related to that girl? 

A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Cousin

Math Puzzle (Age Problem): 2

A father is 24 years older than his son. After 6 years, the father's age will be twice the son's age. What is the son's current age? 

A. 18 B. 24 C. 12 D. 30

Word Puzzle: 3

If “SCHOOL” is written as “RDBNPK”, how will “COLLEGE” be written? 

A. BNKKFDF B. BNMKFDH C. BNKKFDF D. DPMMGFE

Direction Sense Test: 8

Ram walked 10 m towards the east, then turned right and walked 5 m. Then he turned left and walked 5 m. How far is he now from his starting point? 

A. 10 m

B. 15 m

C. 5√2 m

D. √125 m

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Answer: C. Daughter 

2 Answer: C. 12 

3 Answer: C. BNKKFDF 

4 Answer: C. 19 minutes 

5 Answer: A. 4 

6 Answer: D. Sunday 

7 Answer: B. 1 

8 Answer: A. 10 meters

