Test your reasoning skills with 8 tricky questions

Here are 8 tricky but fun IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
A said to B - That girl is the daughter of my mother's only son. How is B related to that girl?
A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Cousin
A father is 24 years older than his son. After 6 years, the father's age will be twice the son's age. What is the son's current age?
A. 18 B. 24 C. 12 D. 30
If “SCHOOL” is written as “RDBNPK”, how will “COLLEGE” be written?
A. BNKKFDF B. BNMKFDH C. BNKKFDF D. DPMMGFE
Ram walked 10 m towards the east, then turned right and walked 5 m. Then he turned left and walked 5 m. How far is he now from his starting point?
A. 10 m
B. 15 m
C. 5√2 m
D. √125 m
1 Answer: C. Daughter
2 Answer: C. 12
3 Answer: C. BNKKFDF
4 Answer: C. 19 minutes
5 Answer: A. 4
6 Answer: D. Sunday
7 Answer: B. 1
8 Answer: A. 10 meters
