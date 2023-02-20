Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release provisional answer key on February 21; know details

    GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key on February 21. Registered candidates can download the subject-wise GATE 2023 answer key from IIT Kanpur's official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 6:21 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key on February 21. Candidates can access the provisional GATE answer key 2023 online at gate.iitk.ac.in. They can download the provisional GATE answer key 2023 without any login credentials.

    After releasing the official GATE 2023 answer key, IIT Kanpur will open the objection window from February 22 to 25. Candidates must use their login credentials, including enrollment id and password, on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) to lodge objections against the provisional GATE answer key 2023.

    GATE 2023: Know how to download 
    To download subject-wise GATE 2023 answer keys, registered candidates should go to IIT Kanpur's official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Follow the steps to learn how to download the preliminary GATE answer key 2023,
    1) Visit the official website of GATE IIT Kanpur, gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) Scroll down and look for the link to the provisional GATE 2023 answer key
    3) Click on the subject link to download the GATE answer key pdf
    4) The subject-wise GATE answer key will appear on the screen
    5) Download the file and calculate the scores

    GATE 2023: About the final answer key 
    Candidates have until February 25, 2023, to file objections to the official GATE answer key. After the objection window closes, IIT Kanpur will review every challenge candidates raise, and an expert team will release the GATE final answer key 2023 along with the results. The GATE results will be announced on March 16, 2023, and the scorecard will be available to candidates on March 21.

    GATE 2023: About cut off
    The GATE cutoff 2023 marks for all 29 papers are expected to be released along with the results. The GATE cutoff is the minimum number of marks required to qualify for the PG entrance exam. The GATE cutoff list 2023 will be made available in pdf format. The GATE cutoff is determined by the total number of seats available, the marks obtained, and the number of candidates who took the exam.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
