Imposter syndrome the constant feeling that you're not as good as people think you are can quietly drain your confidence, drive, and career progress. Even the most successful professionals can feel like impostors, doubting their skills and fearful they'll be "found out." The good news? You're not alone, and you can conquer it.

Here are 7 simple, expert-backed ways to conquer imposter syndrome at work and reclaim your confidence.

1. Acknowledge the Feeling, Don’t Dismiss It

The first step is recognizing when imposter thoughts arise. Denying them gives them more power. Instead, label them as what they are—thoughts, not truths.

Try this: Say to yourself, “This is self-doubt, not reality. I’ve earned my place.”

2. Keep a “Wins” Journal

Document compliments, achievements, milestones, and accolades. Reflecting on this record during times of doubt can ground you in fact, not fear.

Do this: Spend 5 minutes weekly writing down 2–3 things you did well.

3. Reframe Failure as Growth

Everybody fails—it's how we learn. Instead of thinking of failure as proof that you are a fake, think of it as a step forward.

Ask yourself, "What did I learn from this?" instead of "Why did I mess up?"

4. Talk to Someone You Trust

Reporting to a mentor, manager, or peer about what you're experiencing can make your experience seem more normal. Most folks will empathize—and often, you'll get a new perspective on your strengths.

Try instead: Join a support group, or meet regularly with a mentor.

5. Cease Comparing Your Self to Others

Each person has different strengths, weaknesses, and timelines. Comparing you to someone else only makes your insecurity bigger.

Do this: Focus on your own progress—where you were six months ago versus today.

6. Replace "Luck" with "Effort"

Impostors like to attribute success to luck or circumstance rather than their skill. Reversal is in order.

Do this: Don't say "I just got lucky." Say, "I prepared and worked hard for this."

7. Practice Self-Compassion

You're human, not a machine. Be as kind and gentle to yourself as you would be to a friend who feels she doesn't deserve it.

Do this: Affirm things like, “I am learning and growing; I don't need to be perfect.”

Imposter syndrome is a symptom that you intensely wish to do well, and not that you are not good enough. By acknowledging the signs, redefining your frame of mind, and seeking support, you can break the cycle of self-doubt and thrive with authenticity and confidence.