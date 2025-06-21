Explore the career scope of yoga in India and abroad. Learn how to become a yoga instructor, discover salary expectations, and find information on courses. This guide provides insights into the growing demand for yoga professionals.

Yoga Instructor Salary in India and Abroad: International Yoga Day is celebrated globally on June 21st. This day is not just about practicing yoga; it's about recognizing yoga as a promising career option. It has become a profession with immense potential, both in India and abroad. Even a certificate course in yoga can lead to substantial earnings. Learn how to make a career in yoga, what the salary of a yoga teacher or trainer is, and where yoga professionals are in demand, both in India and internationally.

Countries with Growing Demand for Indian Yoga Instructors

Indian yoga gurus are in high demand internationally, particularly in countries like the USA, Japan, England, and the UAE. The awareness of yoga has grown so much that even those with certificate courses are earning well. An international certification can lead to even higher earnings.

Yoga Courses to Consider

A significant advantage of a yoga career is that it doesn't require a specific academic stream. You can start after completing 12th grade. Here are some courses to consider:

Course Name Duration Certificate in Yoga 1.5 to 6 months Diploma in Yoga Education 1 year BA / BSc in Yoga 3 years MA / MSc in Yoga 2 years PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy 1-2 years

Job Opportunities After a Yoga Course

Several job options are available after completing a yoga course:

Yoga Teacher in schools, colleges, or universities.

Yoga Therapist in clinics, hospitals, or wellness centers.

Wellness Coach in corporate companies.

Freelance Yoga Trainer offering online classes or running a studio.

Yoga Expert on TV channels (demand is increasing).

Where to Pursue a Yoga Course

Several universities and institutes in India offer certificate, diploma, and degree courses in yoga:

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Delhi

Patanjali University, Haridwar

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Yoga Certification Board (YCB), Government of India

DY Patil University, Pune

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune

Chandigarh University

Beneficial Yoga Certifications with National and International Recognition

YCB Level 1 to Level 3 certificates are recognized in India.

RYT-200 and RYT-500 (Yoga Alliance USA) are essential for international yoga certification.

Yoga Teacher/Trainer Salary Expectations

Yoga Qualification Estimated Starting Salary (Annual) Certificate Course ₹1 lakh - ₹3 lakh Diploma ₹1.5 lakh - ₹4 lakh BA/BSc ₹3.5 lakh - ₹5 lakh MA/MSc ₹4 lakh - ₹8 lakh Freelance Yoga Coach ₹6 lakh and above Yoga Professional (Abroad) ₹9 lakh - ₹15 lakh or more

Yoga has become a global profession. If you are physically and mentally fit and want a career in health and wellness, yoga is an excellent choice. Choose the right course based on your interests and qualifications, and obtain a yoga certification.