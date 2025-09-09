Image Credit : Getty

Ultimately, the best university for an online Master’s degree in Data Science depends on your individual career goals. If you’re aiming to build strong technical expertise, institutions like Carnegie Mellon or Johns Hopkins are excellent choices. For those focused on career advancement and leadership roles, UC Berkeley’s programme is well-suited. Meanwhile, universities such as Northwestern and Illinois are recognised for their flexible structure and practical, industry-focused learning. Whichever path you choose, one thing is clear: a Master’s degree in Data Science can open doors to high-quality job opportunities and significantly better salaries in the years to come.