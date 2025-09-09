UGC NET December 2025 registration will open soon on the official NTA website. Candidates can apply online, upload documents, and pay fees. Stay updated on important dates and exam details at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the application process for CSIR UGC NET December 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for this exam can fill out the application form by registering online when the forms are out. The forms will be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in once the application process begins.

When did registration begin in previous years?

If you want to estimate when registration will begin this year, you can look at the schedule for the past two years.

In 2023, registration for the December session ran from September 30 to October 31, and the exam was held from December 6 to 22.

In 2024, registration was slightly delayed. It started on December 9, 2024, and the last date was extended to January 2, 2025.

This means that this time too, the registration process can start anytime between September and December.

Opportunity to correct the application form

After registration is over, NTA will also give candidates a chance to correct their application forms (Correction Window). During this time, incorrect information can be edited.

How to apply for UGC NET December Exam?

Once registration begins, candidates will be able to apply as follows.

First, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the Registration Link given on the home page.

Create a new account by entering your details.

Log in and fill out the complete application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the fees.

Submit the form after checking it thoroughly.

Finally, download the application form and keep a printout safe.

Important things related to UGC NET December 2025 exam

New information and updates related to this exam will be released from time to time on the official website of NTA. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep checking the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.