ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Apply for Probationary Officer posts in a government company with a salary up to ₹1.69 lakh. Check eligibility, age limit, vacancies, and the online application process here.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: If you are preparing to become a Bank PO, here is a fantastic opportunity for you. The government company ECGC Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) positions. A total of 30 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. Both the salary and the position in this government company are excellent, making it a great career option. Note that ECGC Limited is a government company, fully owned by the Government of India. Its main objective is to promote exports from the country and provide credit risk insurance and related services for it. The last date to apply online for ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 is December 2, 2025. The tentative date for the online exam is January 11, 2026. Here are the important details about this recruitment—where and how to apply, salary, and more.

ECGC Limited Probationary Officer Recruitment Eligibility and Age Limit 2025

Generalist, PO post: Graduation in any discipline. (Vacancies-28)

Specialist, Rajbhasha, Hindi: Master's degree in Hindi or English core subject with Hindi translation. (Vacancies-2)

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years.

Date of Birth: Not before November 2, 1995, and not after November 1, 2004.

Relaxation for reserved categories will be as per government rules.

ECGC PO 2025: What will be the salary?

According to the official notification released by ECGC, the finally selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹88,635 to ₹1,69,025, along with other allowances. The CTC for an Executive Officer (PO) posted in Mumbai will be approximately ₹20 lakh per annum.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025: Where and how to apply?

First, visit the official ECGC website at www.ecgc.in.

Now, click on the active ECGC PO recruitment link in the Recruitment or Careers section.

Complete the registration by filling in the necessary details.

Log in and fill in all the required information step by step.

Upload your photograph (4.5cm x 3.5cm), signature, and left thumb impression.

Pay the application fee and submit the form after a final check.

For future reference, print a copy of the confirmation page and keep it safe.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 Direct Link to Apply

​ECGC PO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Link