English

Top 5 High-Earning Medical Courses with Global Demand

career Nov 10 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Getty
English

Become a High-Income Doctor with These Medical Courses

If you want to become a doctor who earns lakhs and crores, these 5 medical specializations are perfect for you. Their demand is rapidly increasing not just in India, but worldwide.

Image credits: Getty
English

Neurosurgery: Doctors for the Brain and Spine

Neurosurgery is considered one of the most challenging branches of medicine. Doctors in this field treat diseases related to the brain and nerves. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Cardiology: Heart Specialist Doctors

Cardiologists treat heart-related diseases, performing procedures like heart surgery, angioplasty, and bypass. Experienced doctors in this field are in high demand.

Image credits: Getty
English

Oncology: Doctors Who Treat Cancer

The number of cancer patients is increasing worldwide, and so is the demand for oncologists. Their job is to treat cancer. An oncologist's fees can be in the lakhs.

Image credits: Getty
English

Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery

Previously, this surgery was used only after injuries or accidents, but now people also use it to enhance their face and body. The fee for one surgery can go in lakhs.

Image credits: Getty
English

Orthopedics: Doctors for Bones and Joints

Orthopedic doctors treat diseases related to the body's bones, joints, muscles, and ligaments. The fee for a single surgery can be up to lakhs of rupees.

Image credits: Getty
English

Choose the Right Course, Build Your Future

If you are considering a career in medicine, choosing any of these high-income specializations will be beneficial for you. They offer not only money but also respect and growth.

Image credits: Getty

5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time

10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed

Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?

IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Marksheet Goes Viral, Know Her Success Story