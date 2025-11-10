If you want to become a doctor who earns lakhs and crores, these 5 medical specializations are perfect for you. Their demand is rapidly increasing not just in India, but worldwide.
Neurosurgery is considered one of the most challenging branches of medicine. Doctors in this field treat diseases related to the brain and nerves.
Cardiologists treat heart-related diseases, performing procedures like heart surgery, angioplasty, and bypass. Experienced doctors in this field are in high demand.
The number of cancer patients is increasing worldwide, and so is the demand for oncologists. Their job is to treat cancer. An oncologist's fees can be in the lakhs.
Previously, this surgery was used only after injuries or accidents, but now people also use it to enhance their face and body. The fee for one surgery can go in lakhs.
Orthopedic doctors treat diseases related to the body's bones, joints, muscles, and ligaments. The fee for a single surgery can be up to lakhs of rupees.
If you are considering a career in medicine, choosing any of these high-income specializations will be beneficial for you. They offer not only money but also respect and growth.
5 Easy Tips to Avoid Distractions and Stay Focused During Study Time
10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed
Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?
IAS Sonal Goel's UPSC Marksheet Goes Viral, Know Her Success Story