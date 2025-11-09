English

10 Years of UPSC Toppers: Most Popular Optional Subjects Revealed

UPSC Civil Services Exam

Lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam, one of the country's most prestigious examinations, every year. However, only a few candidates are finally selected.

Image credits: Shakti Dubey IAS/Instagram
UPSC Toppers of the Last 10 Years

Find out who became UPSC toppers in the last 10 years and which optional subjects they chose that led them to success.

Image credits: Aditya Srivastava IAS/Instagram
UPSC 2024 Topper: Shakti Dubey

UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey's subject was Political Science & International Relations (PSIR). Regular practice and a deep understanding of current affairs brought her success.

Image credits: Shakti Dubey IAS/Instagram
UPSC 2023: Aditya Srivastava

Aditya Srivastava, the UPSC topper in 2023, chose Electrical Engineering as his optional subject. According to Aditya, consistency and discipline are the real keys to success.

Image credits: aditya297ias/instagram
UPSC 2022: Ishita Kishore

The optional subject of UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore was Political Science & International Relations. According to her, this subject was also very helpful in the interview.

Image credits: Ishita Kishore IAS/instagram
UPSC 2021: Shruti Sharma

In 2021, UPSC topper Shruti Sharma chose History as her optional subject. Shruti, who studied at St. Stephen's College, Delhi, described self-motivation as the key to success.

Image credits: Shruti Sharma IAS/instagram
UPSC 2020: Shubham Kumar

The subject of 2020 UPSC topper Shubham Kumar was Anthropology. He is an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay. Smart study and reliance on limited resources were most helpful.

Image credits: shubham.kumar_ias/instagram
UPSC 2019: Kanishk Kataria

2019 UPSC topper Kanishk's optional subject was Maths. He is an engineer from IIT Bombay. He showed that students with a technical background can also shine in the civil services.

Image credits: Kanishka Kataria/instagram
UPSC 2017: Anudeep Durishetty

In 2017, Anudeep Durishetty secured All India Rank 1 with Anthropology. He had said that UPSC is not a race, it is a marathon.

Image credits: Anudeep Durishetty IAS/instagram
UPSC 2016: Nandini K R

In 2016, Nandini K R chose Kannada Literature as her optional subject. She was the first student from a Kannada medium background to top the UPSC.

Image credits: Nandini K R IAS/facebook
UPSC 2015: Tina Dabi

The subject of 2015 UPSC topper Tina Dabi was Political Science & International Relations (PSIR). Tina Dabi became the UPSC topper in her first attempt.

Image credits: Tina Dabi Instagram
UPSC 2014: Ira Singhal

In 2014, Ira Singhal created history in UPSC with Geography as her subject. She became the country's first differently-abled woman topper.

Image credits: Getty
Success in UPSC Comes from Strategy and Consistency

The journey of UPSC toppers shows success in UPSC depends not on the subject, but on hard work and continuous practice.

Image credits: Getty

