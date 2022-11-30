Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University releases first merit list for MA, Msc Courses; check details

    Students should know that the DU PG Admission lists are still being released. The remaining M.A., M.Sc., Masters in Journalism, M.Com, MCA, and other programmes are expected to be released later in the day.
     

    The DU PG first admission list 2022 for various MA and M.Sc courses was released on Wednesday. Candidates who took the DUET PG 2022 exam and applied for DU merit-based admissions can now check their admission lists at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, respectively. 

    Currently, the DU PG First admission list includes M.A French, M.A Geography, M.A German, M.A Hispanic, M.A Italian, M.A Life long learning and extension, and M.A Linguistics. M.Sc. degrees in biochemistry, biophysics, microbiology, human development and childhood studies, and resource management and design application are on the first admission list for MSc courses. Candidates who have been offered seats have until December 1, 2022, 10:00 am to December 3, 2022, 5:00 pm, to accept them and secure their admission. 

    DU PG First Merit List 2022: Know how to check:

    1) Navigate to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in

    2) On the homepage, click on the tab of PG admission

    3) On the new page, click on the link for admission lists

    4) Choose your course and open the PDF 

    5) Check your name and roll number and download

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
