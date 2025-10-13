The registration date for IIT JAM 2026 has been extended. Candidates can now apply until October 20. The exam will be held on February 15, 2026. Learn about the application process, category-wise fees, and exam pattern details.

IIT JAM 2026 Registration Date Extended: There’s an important update for students aiming to pursue a Master’s degree at IIT. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the IIT JAM 2026 application deadline. Candidates can now apply online until October 20, 2025. Interested students should submit their forms on the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

When will the IIT JAM 2026 exam be held?

The IIT JAM 2026 exam will be conducted on February 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Through this exam, candidates can get admission to MSc, MSc-PhD, Joint PhD, Dual Degree, and other PG programs in IITs across the country.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2026?

To apply, candidates first need to register on the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). For this, it is necessary to set a name, email ID, mobile number, and password. After the registration is complete, the candidate will receive an Enrollment ID and OTP via email and mobile.

To apply online, first visit the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Click on the IIT JAM 2026 Registration link on the home page.

Fill in the required information and complete the registration.

Now fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and take a printout of it.

IIT JAM Exam Pattern

The IIT JAM exam will be conducted for seven subjects. It will include three types of questions-

MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions)

MSQ (Multiple Select Questions)

NAT (Numerical Answer Type Questions)

Candidates can appear for one or two papers if they wish.

What is the IIT JAM registration fee?

Category Fee for one paper Fee for two papers Female, SC, ST, PwD 1000 Rupees 1350 Rupees Other candidates 2000 Rupees 2700 Rupees

Opportunity to make corrections in the form

If a candidate has entered their Category, Gender, Exam City, or Date of Birth incorrectly while applying, they can make changes by paying an additional fee of 300 rupees. Additionally, candidates can add an extra test paper or change the previously filled test paper, with the last date being November 10, 2025.

IIT JAM 2026 Helpline Number

For more information related to IIT JAM 2026 or for any kind of issue, candidates can visit the helpline section on the official website jam2026.iitb.ac.in.