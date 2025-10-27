The Delhi government has revised school admission rules from 2026-27. As per NEP 2020, the minimum age for Class 1 admission is now 6 years. DoE directs all schools to follow the new age criteria for Nursery to Class 1 admissions strictly.

Delhi School Admission 2026: The Delhi government has made a major change for students and parents. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that from the academic session 2026-27, the minimum age for admission to Class 1 in all government, government-aided, and recognized private schools will be 6 years. This step is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed to strengthen the foundation of children's education.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What are the changes regarding Class 1 admission?

In the foundational stage, i.e., early education, admissions will now be determined by age. According to the new admission age structure-

Nursery (Balvatika 1, Pre-School 1): Minimum 3 years, maximum 4 years

Lower KG (Balvatika 2, Pre-School 2): 4 to 5 years

Upper KG (Balvatika 3, Pre-School 3): 5 to 6 years

Class 1: 6 to 7 years

However, school heads can grant a relaxation of 1 month in the minimum and maximum age for children.

When will the new age limit rule for Delhi school admissions be implemented?

This new age limit will not apply to children in the academic session 2025-26.

In 2026-27, new KG admissions will open for children aged 4+.

Lower KG and Upper KG classes will only start from 2027-28.

The age-related rules will not apply to children who have already completed their studies from a recognized school. They just need to show a valid School Leaving Certificate (SLC) and marksheet.

What instructions were given to schools by the DoE?

The DoE has instructed all school heads to ensure that parents are clearly informed about the new rules and that the age rule for admission is strictly followed. The main objective of this change is to ensure equality and strengthen the foundation of children's education. Now, both parents and schools can prepare according to the new age limit.