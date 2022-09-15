Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai: Survey

    The report highlighted the top schools in the city according to six criteria: learning and teaching, sports education, parental involvement and community outreach, digitalization and technology integration, sustainability and inclusive education, and vocational education and skilling. The schools were evaluated by a judging panel of 10 people.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    The Cathedral & John Connon and Bombay Scottish School figured in the list of best schools in the city across different criteria, "Mumbai Schools Survey 2022" stated.  The Pillai College of Education and Research (Chembur) and SLN Global Network has collaborated on the survey's development.

    The Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish, and other top schools were determined by a variety of factors.

    The Cathedral and John Connon School, Billabong High International School, JBCN International School (Borivali), Sulochanadevi Singhania School, The Somaiya School, Bombay Scottish School, and Powai were considered to be the finest institutions in the learning and teaching category.

    The top schools in the "Sports Education" category included Campion School, Don Bosco High School, Jamnabai Narsee School, Oberoi International School, and OES International School (Vashi).

    When it comes to "Parental Engagement and Community Outreach," the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, and Podar International School were deemed to be the best.

    According to the survey report, the best schools for "Vocational Education" were found to be Hill Spring International School, Shishuvan School, St. Anne's High School, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, RBK Global School, Bhayander, St. Stanislaus High School, and Mahatma School of Academics and Sports.

    Aditya Birla World Academy, DY Patil International School, Worli, Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Podar International School, Mira Road, and Orchids The International, Navi Mumbai were ranked top in the category of "Digitalization and Technology Integration."

    The Cathedral & John Connon School, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls' High School, R.N. Podar School, and Lodha World School were chosen as the top schools in the area of "Sustainability and Inclusive Education."

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
