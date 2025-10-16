CTET Exam Notification 2025: CBSE will soon release the CTET notification. Interested candidates can apply at ctet.nic.in. Learn about the CTET 2025 application process, eligibility, exam pattern, and more.

CTET Notification 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the notification for CTET 2025 (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) shortly. Lakhs of candidates nationwide aspiring to pursue a career in teaching are eagerly awaiting this exam. Once the notification is published, interested candidates can find all the details on the official website, ctet.nic.in. According to CBSE, the information bulletin will include important information such as eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application fees, syllabus, and key dates.

When will the Central Teacher Eligibility Test Notification 2025 be released?

The notification from CBSE is expected to be released soon. After this, the online application process will begin. Once the application period ends, candidates will get an opportunity to use the application correction window to correct their details. Following this, CBSE will issue the exam city slip and admit card.

How and where to check CTET Notification 2025?

Once the notification is released, candidates can follow the simple steps below to view it-

First, go to ctet.nic.in.

Click on the “CTET 2025 Notification” link on the homepage.

The notification PDF will open on the screen.

Note down all the important dates and information.

Download or print the notification for future reference.

How to apply for CTET 2025?

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Click on the “Apply for CTET 2025” link on the homepage.

Complete the new registration process.

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee.

After checking all the details, submit the form.

Download and keep the confirmation page for your records.

CTET 2025 Exam: When and how will it be conducted?

Like in previous years, the CTET exam is conducted twice a year (July and December sessions). Candidates have to appear for two papers. In which-

Paper 1: For classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For classes 6 to 8

What will be in the CTET 2025 Information Bulletin?

The information bulletin to be released by CBSE will contain the following important information-

Eligibility Criteria

Exam Pattern

Application Fee

Syllabus and subject-wise details.

Candidates will be able to apply only by visiting the ctet.nic.in website. Applications through any other website or offline mode will not be accepted.