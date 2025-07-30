CSAB counselling for vacant B Tech seats in NITs, IIITs, IIST, SPA, and JFTIs has commenced. JEE Main 2025 candidates and those who didn't secure a seat in JoSAA can apply until August 3, 2025.

CSAB Counselling 2025: The Central Seat Allocation Board-CSAB has started the online registration process for the vacant seats for admission in B Tech courses at NIT, IIIT, IIST, SPA and JFTI institutes across the country from today. Students who appeared in JEE (Main) 2025 or students who participated in JoSSA counselling and did not get a seat can apply for admission. The last date for registration, payment and document uploading is August 3, 2025.

CSAB Seat Matrix 2025

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released details of vacant seats available in 31 NITs, 26 IIITs and IIESTs, 3 SPAs, and 35 other GFTIs across the country. Students interested in B Tech courses can check the seat matrix and take part in the admission process accordingly.

Steps to Apply

Step 1: To participate in CSAB counselling, visit the official website csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on DASA and CSAB-Special on the home page of the website.

Step 3: In the Candidate Activity Board, click on Online Registration & Choice Filling for DASA & CSAB – Special Rounds.

Step 4: Login using JEE Main password or JOSSA 2025 password.

Step 5: Register by filling the required details and then complete the application process by choice filling.

CSAB Counselling

Please note that the CSAB Counselling for the vacant seats will be completed in three phases. The first phase of counselling will be completed by August 13. Round 2 counselling will be completed from August 14 to 18 and Round 3 from 19 to 22 August 2025. Physical reporting and fee balance payment can be done from 20 to 23 August. Candidates can visit the official website for complete details related to counselling.