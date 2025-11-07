Pankaj Yadav, at 30, cleared seven state-level government exams while holding a full-time job, without any coaching. His journey of discipline, hard work, and dedication inspires countless aspirants nationwide.

For many candidates, clearing even a single government exam is a challenge. But Pankaj Yadav’s story completely changes that perception. At 30, while holding a full-time job and without the help of any coaching institute, he cleared seven different state-level PCS (Provincial Civil Services) exams. His journey of hard work and determination is inspiring thousands of aspirants who often abandon their dreams due to age, circumstances, or financial constraints.

Early Struggles and a Teacher’s Words That Changed Everything

Pankaj’s journey was far from easy. In his early years, he faced multiple academic setbacks, failing three subjects at one point. During this period, a teacher told him, “If you can score at least 60 percent, you can achieve anything in life.” This advice became a turning point. With the support of his father, Pankaj set up a small study corner in the family shop and dedicated himself to daily hard work, proving that even humble beginnings can lead to great success.

Preparing for Government Exams While Working

Although already a successful electrical engineer with a settled family life, Pankaj felt a calling toward public service. Inspired by candidates preparing for government exams in UP and Bihar, he decided to pursue this dream. Choosing self-study over coaching, he meticulously balanced preparation with his professional responsibilities, relying on discipline, consistency, and smart planning.

Initial Failure, Followed by Continuous Success

Pankaj faced failure in his first exam but refused to give up. He distanced himself from social media and distractions, focusing on consistent preparation. Within a few years, his efforts bore fruit, and he successfully cleared seven government exams. His journey proves that sustained effort, not shortcuts, is the key to success.

Pankaj Yadav’s Strategy for Success

Pankaj’s achievements were backed by a smart strategy:

Regular Study: Dedicated fixed daily hours for preparation alongside his job.

Smart Resources: Relied on a few trustworthy sources rather than expensive books or coaching.

Revision and Practice: Regular mock tests and revisions improved accuracy and time management.

Discipline Over Motivation: Focused on daily consistency rather than short-term motivation.

Address Weaknesses: Strengthened weak areas while enhancing strong ones.

Today, Pankaj Yadav is not just a successful candidate but a true inspiration for aspirants nationwide. He believes that with the right mindset, discipline, and persistence, any goal is achievable.