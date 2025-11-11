IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj’s journey from a small village to UPSC success inspires aspirants nationwide. Using AI tools, smart strategies, and relentless dedication, he cleared UPSC thrice to finally secure AIR 19.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of India’s toughest exams. Success demands years of hard work, dedication, and a well-planned strategy. While many aspirants rely on large coaching institutes, some stand out for adopting smart, innovative methods. IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj is one such example. He not only prepared strategically but also leveraged AI tools, ultimately cracking the UPSC CSE and securing All India Rank 19 in his third attempt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vibhor Bhardwaj hails from Uttrawali, a small village in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a mechanical engineer and his mother a homemaker. A bright student from an early age, Vibhor completed his early education in Bulandshahr before pursuing an MSc in Physics from Hansraj College, Delhi University. Inspired to serve the nation, he set his sights on joining the civil services.

UPSC Preparation Without Coaching

Unlike many aspirants, Vibhor Bhardwaj chose to forgo traditional coaching centers. He selected Physics as his optional subject and relied on online classes, his own meticulously prepared notes, and consistent self-study. In just seven months, he completed his preparation for both UPSC Prelims and Mains. Daily newspaper reading, current affairs coverage, and mock tests strengthened his confidence and honed his skills.

AI Tools: A Digital Mentor

A unique aspect of Vibhor’s preparation was his use of AI tools, including Google Gemini, particularly for the interview stage. He conducted mock interviews with these tools, which simulated real-time questioning and helped him identify and work on his weaknesses. This digital mentorship allowed him to practice continuously, mentally preparing him for the high-pressure UPSC interviews.

Vibhor cleared the UPSC CSE in 2022 with an All India Rank of 743, though he did not get the IAS cadre and joined IRMS. He attempted the exam again in 2023, reaching the interview stage but not succeeding. Determined to achieve his dream, Vibhor made a remarkable comeback in 2024, improving by 724 ranks to secure AIR 19 and finally earn his IAS position.

Lessons from Vibhor Bhardwaj’s Journey

Vibhor Bhardwaj’s story is a beacon for UPSC aspirants. It highlights the importance of persistence, smart strategy, and innovative preparation methods. His disciplined approach, combined with AI-assisted preparation, demonstrates that with dedication, self-belief, and the right tools, even the toughest goals can be achieved.